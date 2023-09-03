How To Access Google Bard Quickly (Step-by-Step Guide) – TechRepublic









How To Access Google Bard Quickly (Step-by-Step Guide)

Learn six ways to configure fast access to Google Bard on a computer, phone or tablet so you can start a chat and explore a topic rapidly.

Every time you want to access Google Bard, you could enter the site URL: https://bard.google.com. Once there, type or tap the microphone and talk to enter your prompt. But with a little configuration, you can configure your browser to open Bard automatically or access it with a single click or tap.

Google Bard provides a chat-style experience that allows for a series of prompt-and-response interactions, unlike a conventional Google search, which responds to a single string of keywords. You may find a few Bard prompts to be more useful than a series of Google searches; if so, it makes sense to streamline your setup for fast access to Google Bard. In this tutorial, I detail six ways to simplify accessing Google Bard. Keep in mind that Bard is an experiment and may sometimes provide inaccurate information.

For the configurations to work, you’ll need a Google account with access to Bard in one of the more than 180 countries where Bard is available. If your account is managed by a Google Workspace administrator, your admin will need to allow access. After you sign in to Bard, the steps suggested below let you access Bard with a tap, a click or with every search.

Jump to:

To add a Bard bookmark in Chrome, follow these steps:

Figure A

Optionally, select Bookmarks | Bookmark Manager, then select and drag the Bard bookmark to modify the bookmark location in the list.

On an Android device with Chrome installed, you can create a home screen icon link to Bard.

Figure B

Figure C

On an iPhone or iPad, you may create a home screen link to Bard with Safari.

Figure D

You may configure Chrome so the home button opens to Bard, although this configuration may be less commonly used than a conventional bookmark or home screen link. To configure this, follow these steps:

Once configured, select the home button to access Bard.

Figure E

You also may choose to open to Bard when first starting Chrome. To add Bard as one of your startup pages, follow these steps:

Whenever you start Chrome, Bard will be one of the pages automatically opened.

Figure F

If you want to display Bard-style responses every time you conduct a Google search, you’ll need to install a third-party Chrome extension as there is no official Google setting to enable this as of early July 2023. For example, to install the Bard For Google extension, follow these steps:

Figure G

Bard For Google automatically opens a new Google search for the word “cat” to demonstrate how the extension works: The extension displays a Bard for Google response within an inset box, alongside Google search results (Figure H). Select the Let’s Chat button to enter an added prompt for an additional response. This ability to chat to refine or further explore a topic often may be more useful than a one-off Google result.

Figure H

Mention or message me on Mastodon (@awolber) to let me know what tweaks you have implemented to rapidly access Google Bard or other modern chatbot systems.

