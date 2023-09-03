Hailey’s On It Disney Plus & Streaming Release Date – ComingSoon.net









By Mack Ashworth

The Hailey’s On It Disney Plus release date is quickly approaching, which is good as the world is in need of a savior. In order to save the world, Hailey is going to need to complete a lengthy to-do list. Here’s when viewers will be able to stream the TV series on Disney Plus and join Hailey on her adventures.

The Hailey’s On It Disney Plus release date is June 9, 2023.

Hailey’s On It’s voice cast includes Chloe Auliʻi Cravalho as Hailey, Manny Jacinto as Scott, and Gary Anthony Williams as Beta.

Hailey’s On It is available to watch via streaming on Disney Plus on June 9. Viewers will be able to stream it at this time.

Current Disney Plus subscribers will be able to watch the series when it airs, and if you haven’t already subscribed to the service, you can do so below:

Watch the Hailey’s On It trailer below:

Viewers can stream Hailey’s On It by way of signing up for a Disney Plus account.

Subscribing to Disney Plus grants access to not only Disney movies and TV shows, but also Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star content.

The Hailey’s On It official synopsis reads:

Animated comedy-adventure “Hailey’s On It!” follows Hailey, a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging — and sometimes impractical — tasks in order to save the world. Whether she’s tackling every ride at the county fair, performing in a musical, reuniting a singing duo or facing her ever-growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend Scott, Hailey is always encountering new challenges ― and more opportunities to conquer her fears.

For more Disney Plus news, here are the other TV shows and movies scheduled to release during June. Also, here are the essential Alan Menken movies to watch after seeing The Little Mermaid.

Mack is slowly grinding his way to Level 100. With each article you read, he gets 1 XP! // 23,597 XP UNTIL NEXT LEVEL //

Share article

source







