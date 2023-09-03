Amazon New Year Sale: Save on Fire Tablet Accessories – Screen Rant









Fire tablet covers, sleeves, backpacks and more are on sale on Amazon

The pre-holiday sales may be long over, but there's still time to save during Amazon's New Year Sale. Great deals can be had on fitness equipment, electronics, home goods, apparel, and more. If you received an Amazon Fire tablet under the Christmas tree, you'll be able to outfit your tablet in style with an array of backpacks, covers, sleeves, and more.

Sized to fit the 7-, 8-, and 10-inch versions of Fire Kids tablets as well as the Kids Kindle Edition, this canvas backpack has pockets for a charging block and cable, headphones, and other accessories, with back straps and a top handle to tote it everywhere you go. It comes in solid pink or blue, as well as patterned versions including a bird print and a pattern featuring an underwater scene. The backpack also has a name tag on the interior so that if it's lost, it can be returned to its proper owner.

Your kids can protect their Fire HD8 Tablet (12th Generation, 2022 release) with this cute and functional case. It's made of a light, durable material that includes 34 percent post-consumer recycled plastic with cutouts to access buttons, ports, and the camera. An adjustable stand props it up for reading, gaming, or watching their favorite shows. The case comes in sky blue, teal, or bright pink.

Sleek and stylish, these fabric and microfiber tablet covers protect your Fire HD10 tablets (11th generation, 2021 release). Designed by Amazon to fit the tablets perfectly, they include a built-in stand design and a magnetic connection to keep them securely closed while on the go. Opening and closing the case will automatically wake the tablet or put it to sleep, which saves on battery life. The covers are environmentally friendly, too: They are made with 23 percent post-consumer recycled plastics and 61 percent post-consumer recycled fabric. Choose from charcoal, denim, lavender, or olive colorways.

