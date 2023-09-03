Prime Video Releases First Look Photos For ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’ – Fangirlish









We’ll be the first to admit that your twenties aren’t easy. They are actually quite exhausting. You’re at a place where you are emerging into adulthood, a little wild, and a little reckless. You go through so much and you and you’re figuring out who you are.

Watching movies about people in their 20’s – it’s always an adventure. We’re definitely excited for Sitting in Bars with Cake will definitely be a movie that we enjoy. The movie stars Yara Shahidi, Odessa A’zion, with Ron Livingston and Bette Midler and those are some great actors.

Inspired by true events and based on the book by Audrey Shulman, “Sitting in Bars with Cake follows best friends Jane (Yara Shahidi) and Corinne (Odessa A’zion) navigating life in Los Angeles in their twenties. Corinne, the ultimate extrovert, convinces her shy-but-extremely-talented home baker best friend Jane to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars with the goal of meeting people and developing confidence – also known as ‘cakebarring.’ During their year of ‘cakebarring,’ Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, and the pair face a challenge unlike anything they’ve experienced before. Sitting in Bars with Cake isn’t only a madcap joyride through some of L.A.’s most colorful watering holes, it’s a moving celebration of female friendship, forging identity, and finding joy in the most unexpected places.”

Sitting in Bars with Cake premieres on Prime Video on September 8!

