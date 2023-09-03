MrBeast Is Reaching New Heights, but Not Alone, Sends Two Close … – EssentiallySports









Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast is a content creator like no other. After acquiring astronomical growth on the platform of YouTube, Jimmy started a new meta that influenced a whole generation of content creators that try to emulate his patterns and hope to get a fraction of the success that he managed to acquire.

In his eventful journey, Jimmy has improved his content, and style, and has honed the nuances of being a YouTuber. Constantly changing and adapting. But there has been one thing that has been constant all this time, and it is his friends. His crew has been with him in all of his over-the-top ventures, and to give them the experience of a lifetime Jimmy flew them to the Earth’s stratosphere.

On Instagram, MrBeast shared a new video. He collaborated with the US Navy and got his hands on two army Jets. He strapped in two of his close colleagues, Tareq and Nolan to the jets and sent them to Earth’s stratosphere, challenging them to see who passes out before in the intense Gs of the high sky.





A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

Both gave tough competition. Trying their best to keep their composure while the planes performed maneuvers like going upside down and traveling at high speeds to make them feel the Gs. After an unimaginable trip, Tariq was the one who gave up first and passed out inside the plane.

“Bro that was the best sleep of my life” commented in the video, after passing out first on the video. “I grew a mustache just for this video” said Nolan giving a tease about how intense their ride was. Although this wasn’t a main channel video, but an Instagram post, Jimmy and the team didn’t pull any punches in it.

The Fan's Perspective

The US Navy also gave a nod saying, “it was a pleasure providing you a glimpse of what our Navy aircraft and elite fighter pilots can do! Tareq actually made it longer than most! Until next time!” Stating that even though Tarew passed, he had actually managed to endure much longer than many other rookies.

What do you think about the wacky new adventure of MrBeast and his friends in the skies? What do you think Jimmy will be doing next? Let us know your thoughts below!

Rituraj Halder

1212 articles

Edited By: Jayant Chhabra

