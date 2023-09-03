Why Shiba Inu, Cardano, and Fantom Are Ripping Higher Today – The Motley Fool









The crypto market has seen significant volatility today, though a rally this afternoon has taken the entire crypto market nearly 2% higher as of 4 p.m. ET. Among the cryptocurrencies generating the most attention today are Shiba Inu (SHIB -0.77%), Cardano (ADA -0.12%), and Fantom (FTM -1.09%). These tokens have outperformed the market, posting 24-hour gains of 3.8%, 5.7% and 18.9%, respectively, as of 4 p.m. ET.

While certain macro factors do appear to be at play with these tokens today, there are some token-specific catalysts investors are clearly watching with these projects.

For Shiba Inu, anticipation around the launch of Shibarium continues to drive price surges on a somewhat frequent basis. Today, Telegram messages by Shiba Inu’s lead developer, Shytoshi, suggest that news could be coming soon, as the project’s most outspoken voice advised the community to “keep popcorn on the ready.” Speculation is that the Layer 2 network could be launched on Valentine’s Day, though there’s been no official announcement thus far on the specific launch date.

Cardano is seeing significant interest today, as network developers have officially launched its over-collateralized stablecoin, Djed. This stablecoin, which took more than a year to fully test, presents investors with a unique growth story, with many believing that Djed is the key to unlocking key opportunities for the Cardano ecosystem.

Finally, Fantom has some stablecoin-related news of its own, with the project set to launch version 2.0 of its fUSD token.

There’s still a tremendous amount of development activity happening on the blockchain. Indeed, this past crypto winter provided little for investors to get excited about. Seemingly any project that announced some sort of positive catalyst wasn’t able to gain any sort of price appreciation. In some markets, macro factors overshadow a tremendous amount of investment in specific asset classes.

If these projects are successful in their rollouts, and investors continue to price in the growth potential of said updates, these are three tokens that could see some momentum build over the near term. Whether it’s the development of a Layer 2 scaling network or the launch (or relaunch) of stable coins, there are plenty of catalysts aggressive investors can point to as reasons to buy projects such as these.

It’s certainly nice to see some bullish sentiment spur some momentum-driven rallies again. While the price action seen in 2021 was likely far too bullish, last year’s obliteration of this sector wasn’t easy to watch either. Perhaps a more middle-of-the-road year is in store for crypto in 2023. I think that would be welcomed by many investors.

These three projects’ unique catalysts are getting love today. I don’t know if these rallies can continue. But I haven’t seen so many rallies hold for so long in quite some time, which is encouraging for investors considering any crypto at this point in the cycle.

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cardano. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

