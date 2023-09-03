XRP price eyes 30% upside after key resistance area breaks – Cointelegraph









More gains for XRP price appear likely due to a classic bullish continuation pattern alongside strong whale accumulation.

XRP (XRP) has risen by an impressive 60% in the first quarter of 2023, helped by rising speculation over Ripple’s potential legal win versus the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and broader bullish sentiment in the cryptocurrency market.

The XRP/USD pair now eyes more gains in the second quarter, primarily due to a classic bullish continuation pattern.

In late March, XRP broke above its multimonth ascending trendline resistance, averting a potential 35% correction. The rebound reached $0.58 on March 29, its highest level since May 2022.

Now, XRP has been consolidating sideways in what appears to be a bull pennant. This bullish continuation pattern forms when the price consolidates inside a symmetrical triangle after undergoing a strong rally.

A bull pennant resolves after the price breaks above its upper trendline while accompanying a rise in trading volumes. The pattern’s breakout target is obtained by adding the height of the previous uptrend (flagpole) to the breakout point.

In other words, a bullish target of $0.65 in Q2 for XRP price, up around 30% from current levels.

Conversely, a decisive close below the pennant’s lower trendline risks invalidating the bullish setup and increases XRP’s probability of testing its 50-day exponential moving average (50-day EMA; the red wave) near $0.44 as its next downside target.

The year-to-date gains in XRP price coincide with a rise in whale accumulation, according to data tracked by Santiment.

For instance, the supply of XRP held by most whale address cohorts — be it 1,000–10,000 XRP or 100 million–1 billion XRP — has increased alongside its 40% gains in 2023 despite reports of some whales dumping XRP worth around $35 million.

Meanwhile, a weakening U.S. dollar has boosted risk-on assets across the board, including Bitcoin (BTC), whose correlation with XRP has largely remained in lockstep on a daily timeframe this year.

Overall, the bullish scenario for XRP remains dependent on a Ripple win against the SEC in the near term, while a “sell the news” scenario should also not be ruled out.

