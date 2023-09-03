Tether's USDT Stablecoin Was Once Backed by Chinese Securities – Bloomberg









From Morocco, the New Economy Gateway series brings together regional leaders to discuss, analyze and propose solutions to the global economy’s most pressing problems. Speakers discussed the impact of the slowing global economy, rising food and energy prices, supply-chain shocks and the growing risk of sovereign debt distress.

Bloomberg Business of Sports lets you follow the money in the world of sports, reporting on trades, salaries, endorsements, contracts and collective bargaining. The show takes listeners inside the business end of the sports world, and explains what it means to fans and their pocketbooks.

If a green pivot is to happen, power grids must become “supergrids,” continent-spanning networks that can move green energy thousands of miles. The technology is here, but politics may stand in the way.

The reserves backing Tether’s stablecoin have long been under scrutiny.

Illustration: Carolina Moscoso

Tether Holdings Ltd. once counted securities issued by Chinese companies among the reserves backing its USDT stablecoin, the world’s largest, documents released by New York’s Attorney General show.

Speculation that Tether had exposure to Chinese commercial paper had followed the stablecoin issuer for years. A Bloomberg investigation published in October 2021 found evidence that Tether’s reserves did in fact include billions of dollars of short-term loans to Chinese companies, as well as a sizable loan to crypto platform Celsius Network. At the time, Tether denied having any exposure to the crisis-hit China Evergrande Group’s debt but declined to say whether it held securities of other Chinese companies or issuers.

