New Apple Exclusive Exposes More iPhone 15 Release Details – Forbes

The release of Apple’s iPhone 15 range has divided the leaks community, with claims and counterclaims that the lineup is facing delays. But now a new exclusive has provided more details.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman states that Apple has scheduled the iPhone 15 launch event for either September 12 or 13. Moreover, the insider has revealed a release date for range: September 22.

“The timing means Apple will get about a week of iPhone 15 sales in its fiscal fourth quarter, which runs through September,” says Gurman, in news that will potentially end talk of a release delay.

What it won’t stop, however, is speculation about the availability of the new models. Rumors persist that the iPhone 15 Pro Max, in particular, is facing production delays due to issues with its super slim bezels and new periscopic camera. That said, it isn’t smooth sailing for the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus either, with reports that their new 48MP cameras are causing manufacturing problems.

Gurman cites reduced smartphone demand and a slowdown in customer spending in general as major obstacles for Apple, describing it as “a tough backdrop for the iPhone 15.” He also notes that “Apple is poised to suffer its fourth straight quarterly sales decrease, something that hasn’t happened since 2001.”

Whether this situation has pressured Apple into releasing the iPhone 15 range on time, regardless of potential limited stock, remains to be seen. The lineup has already received criticism from industry insiders for its “mediocre” upgrades and expected price increases based on the leaks to date.

Either way, with design, camera, battery and connectivity upgrades widely expected, whatever the iPhone 15 sales figures, they will inevitably be far ahead of the competition.

