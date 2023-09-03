DOGE Price Prediction: Dogecoin is delivering mixed signals to the markets as $0.10 remains the goal – FXStreet









Filip Lagaart

FXStreet Follow Following

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a perfect example of the current situation many traders are in. On the one hand, a Christmas rally could still be underway as $0.10 is still the main goal to reach by New Year, and on the other hand, the last economic data points pointed to a very rough start for 2023 with a global recession and big risk-off moves ahead. What markets will choose will be visible this week.

Dogecoin price, at first glance, does not look a pretty picture technically and taking into account the data points communicated last week. First, the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) was broken, opening up the risk for prices to tank further this week. And secondly, the US data points from last week point to a harsh recession and the Fed stepping up its game with more hits, which means more risk-off to come in the first months of 2023.

DOGE, however, could see traders shake off those elements for a moment as traders get the chance to seize the price action. To the upside, $0.090 is the only issue standing in the way for DOGE, with the 55-day SMA as a cap to the upside. Additional incentives to help price action in Dogecoin higher are the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which points to more upside, and the thin liquidity this week that could create high price jumps with less volume, towards $0.100 or 33%.



DOGE/USD weekly chart

The tone could be set for the rest of the year and, going into 2023, unchanged. Dogecoin price would remain in the pattern from the past few weeks, with a sell-on-rally tone. That means that any uptick will be met with heavy bearish trading and could see DOGE tank towards $0.0566 in a nosedive move of -25%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Join Telegram

Join Telegram

The Nonfarm Payrolls data is closely scrutinized by the US Federal Reserve to assess the impact of its monetary policy. The US Central Bank is focused on keeping employment and inflation in check, the heating job market is therefore likely to influence the Fed’s decision to hike interest rates in September.

Grayscale, a cryptocurrency asset management firm, made headlines for its landmark win against the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). Grayscale’s lawsuit win has had an impact on the price of its GBTC shares.

The Nonfarm Payrolls data is closely scrutinized by the US Federal Reserve to assess the impact of its monetary policy. The US Central Bank is focused on keeping employment and inflation in check.

Swift, the interbank messaging giant, announced a collaboration with Chainlink back in June. As of August 31, Swift released a report and said that the experiment to transfer value across multiple blockchains was successfully completed.

Bitcoin price undid Grayscale gains after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to postpone its spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) decision on eight applications. BTC slid from $28,000 down to $26,000, where it currently trades.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source







