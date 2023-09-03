More First Responders Choose FirstNet to Reliably Communicate – AT&T Newsroom









DALLAS, April 04, 2023

We’re announcing the new miniCRD to help first responders’ emergency response.

Happy Birthday, FirstNet®! In only 6 years since AT&T* and the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) partnered to deliver America’s public safety network, more agencies – think fire, law enforcement and EMS – trust FirstNet, Built with AT&T to reliably communicate than any other network. But don’t take our word for it. In short, public safety demanded their own network and it’s delivering. Our leadership position within the public safety community is based on 2 independent analyses of the industry landscape and backed by more than 20 consecutive quarters of consistent, steady growth.1 And as public safety’s partner, we understand that we must earn and re-earn their trust each day. It’s why we’re laser-focused on delivering not only a mission-ready network but an entire public safety ecosystem that is second-to-none for decades to come.

To further celebrate the anniversary of the creation of FirstNet, we’ve launched the new Mini Compact Rapid Deployable for FirstNet. Now available for public safety agencies to purchase, these agency-owned assets are 80% smaller and half the price of the CRD™ for FirstNet, which has been instrumental in first responders’ emergency response during wildfires and last year’s Hurricane Ian. Comprised of 2 ultra-portable ruggedized cases that are each about the size of checked luggage, the miniCRD™ can be deployed by a single person within a matter of minutes, covers up to ½ mile and links to FirstNet via satellite without relying on commercial power availability. And with on-the-go coverage, public safety will have dedicated Band 14 connectivity wherever it’s needed.

We’re proud to cover more first responders than any network.2 And with the nation’s largest coverage footprint of more than 2.91 million square miles, public safety on FirstNet have access to 250,000+ more square miles than competing commercial network offerings. Plus, with always-on priority and preemption, our first responders don’t have to dial special codes or take extra measures to ensure their critical communications get through.

Today, more than 25,000 public safety agencies and organizations are on FirstNet. And it’s built for all first responders – federal, state, local, tribal, territorial, urban, rural and more. This includes Indian Health Service (IHS), a federal agency that supports tribal communities across the country, Superior Ambulance – one of the latest agencies to sign on to FirstNet – whose paramedics support communities across the Midwest, and even individual first responders who are easily making the move thanks to ‘FirstNet and Family’.

We look at FirstNet as the most important wireless network in the country because it’s delivering the interoperable connectivity first responders require to stay mission ready. And it’s transformed the way AT&T operates, from evolving disaster response to doubling down on network resiliency, truly making us a public safety-centric communications company.

Stay up to speed with the latest FirstNet news or visit FirstNet.com.

What people are saying:

“Reliable connectivity for public safety’s mission needs is critical to helping save lives and protect our communities. That’s why America’s first responders are choosing FirstNet more than any other network. And as we enter the next stage of delivering public safety’s network, AT&T will continue to be held to a higher standard, ensuring that FirstNet is there for public safety no matter the emergency.”

Jim Bugel

President – FirstNet, AT&T

“After just 6 years of partnership, we are proud to see how far FirstNet has come. The network is serving public safety in every state and territory, making a positive impact on responder operations and our nation’s communities every day. The FirstNet Authority looks forward to collaborating with public safety to ensure the network grows and evolves to meet their needs – now and in the future.”

Joseph M. Wassel

CEO, FirstNet Authority

“The high level of availability provided by FirstNet allows our paramedics across the region in both rural and urban areas to stay connected whenever needed. Whether we are deployed on standby for events like the Chicago Marathon, working through winter storms or responding to daily emergencies, FirstNet allows us to have the priority and preemption that keeps our paramedics and our communities safer.”

Michael Tillman

Vice President, Superior Ambulance

“The new technology available with FirstNet allows public safety across the country to stay better connected when they need to the most – which is why so many firefighters and other first responders are turning to the network. We are excited by the way FirstNet continues to grow and evolve to better suit the needs of public safety and we look forward to the future of FirstNet.”

Chief Bob Horton (Ret.)

Deputy Executive Director, Western Fire Chiefs Association

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

1 As of EOY 2022.

2 Coverage not available everywhere. Based upon AT&T analysis of 3rd-party data.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

