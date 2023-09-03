DualSense Edge PS5 Controller Now Available At Major Retailers – GameSpot









The DualSense Edge has escaped PlayStation Direct, and now you'll find it at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers.

After launching exclusively through PlayStation Direct, the premium DualSense Edge is now available at third-party retailers. It still carries the same $200 price tag, but now it should be easier than ever to get your hands on the pro-grade gamepad. Of course, it’s still bound to be a hot product–so we’d recommend purchasing online at Amazon or calling ahead to your local store to ensure they have some in stock.

The DualSense Edge is built off the framework offered by the standard DualSense controller, offering adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and advanced haptic feedback. However, the Edge takes things up a notch with two back buttons, adjustable trigger lengths, the ability to remap your controls, quick-swap profiles, and swappable analog sticks. In other words, this is the gamepad to get if you want full control over its performance. In addition to the three retailers listed below, you can also pick up the DualSense Edge at Walmart and GameStop.

Aside from the controller and several swappable parts, your purchase also comes with a nifty travel case–giving you an easy way to protect the expensive product. It comes with a braided USB-C cable that can be locked in place to prevent unintended disconnects if you decide to played in wired mode.

Our DualSense Edge review found it to be an excellent controller, and one that offers everything you’d expect from a premium, pro-style gamepad.

“The DualSense Edge is a very well-made, satisfyingly weightier controller that provides many of the bells and whistles that I want from a high-end controller,” critic Tamoor Hussain wrote. “And, barring any major issues, it should be a controller you can use for many years to come–perhaps even the lifecycle of the PlayStation 5. Ultimately, though, it is just like every other pro controller out there: It’s a cool accessory that you can live without but will probably enjoy having.”

It’s certainly possible that the DualSense Edge will experience shortages at major retailers, so you may want to grab one sooner rather than later.

If you are interested in a PS5 controller with an Xbox form factor, you should absolutely consider the Victrix BFG Pro, an officially licensed PS5 pro controller that we reviewed and loved, too.

