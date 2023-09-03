Verizon's Fios home internet available to all NYC Housing Authority … – Verizon









Verizon bringing new internet choice to over 300,000 New Yorkers

NEW YORK – Fios, Verizon’s award-winning fiber optic home internet service, is available to all New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) units across the five boroughs.

“We’re offering additional choice to help bridge the digital divide across the city,” said Yoli Stancil, VP Wireline Network Operations – NYC. "High-quality, reliable home internet, like Fios, is vital in today’s world to keep New Yorkers connected."

The project was built using our highly skilled union workforce.

Residents living in NYCHA residences have access to Fios’ 100% fiber-optic broadband internet service with options that deliver at least 300 Mbps for both downloads and uploads for free.

Additionally, participants in certain government assistance programs may be eligible to receive free Fios internet through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP),1 a U.S. government program run by the FCC to help low-income households afford internet service and the Verizon Forward Program. With ACP and the Verizon Forward Program2, qualified customers can get free Fios internet service. Learn more about the Verizon Forward Program by visiting https://www.verizon.com/home/acp/free-internet/.

Learn more about Fios and what services are available in your area by calling (800) 837-4966.

1. Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP): ACP is a government program providing eligible households with internet service discounts. One program discount per household. Discount expires upon FCC’s termination of program; then our standard rates and service terms and conditions apply.

2. Limited-time offer for eligible residential customers with ACP applied to a Fios Mix & Match internet plan. Discounts may vary. May not combine with all offers. Fios Mix & Match available in select areas.

