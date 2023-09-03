Disney Plus Schedule June 5-11: New TV & Movies Being Added – ComingSoon.net

By Tudor Leonte
The highly appreciated Avatar: The Way of Water is finally heading to Disney Plus as part of the June 5-11 schedule.
Starting Wednesday, June 7, Disney Plus subscribers can watch Avatar: The Way of Water on their favorite streaming platform. Directed and co-written by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water sees the return of Jake Sully and the other beloved characters introduced in 2009’s Avatar. The chief of the Omatikaya clan thinks to have defeated Colonel Miles Quaritch once and for all, but his enemy’s shadow is still haunting Jake and his family.
With a $2.3 billion haul at the box office, Avatar 2 is one of the biggest successes in movie history. The ensemble cast includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Joel David Moore, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, and more. Avatar: The Way of Water will also head to Max on the same day.
Avatar 2 was also a critical success, winning the Best Visual Effects Oscar after picking up four nominations, including Best Picture. More Avatar movies will follow in the future, with Avatar 3 scheduled for December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 set for December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028, tentatively.
Concomitantly with Hulu, Disney Plus will also release Flamin’ Hot. The upcoming movie follows Richard Montañez’s rise from janitor to the creator of the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos snack. Eva Longoria (The Young and the Restless) directed the film from a script by Lewis Colick and Linda Yvette Chávez. Jesse Garcia is leading a cast that includes Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, and Tony Shalhoub, among others.
