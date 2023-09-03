Valorant patch notes – 6.1 update fixes Lotus bugs, drops Replication – PCGamesN









Riot’s latest round of Valorant Patch notes for the 6.1 update detail some fixes to new map Lotus, as well as removing Replication from the FPS game’s rotation

Lauren Bergin

Published:

The latest Valorant patch notes usher in the 6.1 update, which while relatively slim updates the FPS game‘s latest map, Lotus, as well as removing Replication from Valorant‘s alternate mode pool.

While it’s always exciting to see a fresh location added to Riot’s ever-expanding multiplayer game, new Valorant map Lotus has been causing some real chaos.

In response, the volume of the all-new rotating doors has been decreased to ensure that you won’t suddenly be ambushed by multiple members of the opposing team, and you can’t get stuck in it anymore (although the devs dare you to try it). Additionally, Breach’s abilities now affect the rotating doors, so nowhere is safe anymore.

Personally, I’m just sad that I can’t continue to recreate that scene from Elf where Buddy is zooming around in circles in the rotating door. Is it trolling? Maybe, but I miss Christmas, okay?

While Lotus is the primary focus of this update, Replication has also been removed from the alternate modes pool, but will still be available in custom matches for avid fans.

Below are the full Valorant patch notes for the 6.1 update, courtesy of Riot Games.

Replication

Gameplay Systems

There are several bug fixes for Lotus. Thanks to everyone who reported

issues! Here are a few highlights:

If you’re looking to master Valorant’s mysterious new map, be sure to check out our list of the best Valorant crosshairs and codes to help you pop heads and take names. As Lotus moves into the competitive pool, it’s also worth reading up on all of the different Valorant ranks to help set some goals.

Lauren Bergin Forged in the heart of Sanctuary, Lauren has a completely healthy obsession with Diablo 4 villainess, Lilith. Formerly Features Editor at Dexerto, she’s plowed as much money into League of Legends as she has her two university degrees. Ouch.

source







