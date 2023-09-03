Patch Tuesday Brings New Features to Windows 11 – Thurrott.com

In keeping with its threat to bring “continuous innovation” to Windows 11, today’s Patch Tuesday updates include some minor new features for the latest version of the operating system. It arrives via a cumulative update, KB5025239.
“This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5023778, released March 28, 2023,” the Microsoft Support website explains. “If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.”
In addition to fixing numerous bugs, this update includes three new features from KB5023778–Microsoft account notifications in Start, Search box improvements for custom color modes, and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint improvements–plus two new other changes: it adds the new Windows Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS) to Windows 11 and “addresses a compatibility issue [that] occurs because of unsupported use of the registry.”
As you may recall, Microsoft issued a preview version of this update two weeks ago as part of a new schedule in which “optional non-security preview releases” ship on the Tuesday of Week D the month before they are broadly deployed on Patch Tuesday in Week B. (These features were first tested in the Release Preview Channel a week earlier.)
You can learn more about Windows Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS) on the Microsoft TechCommunity website.
