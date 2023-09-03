Roblox player count massively drops after longest server outage – Sportskeeda









Server breakdowns have been very common for Roblox players throughout the years. However, something is different this time, as players are facing several other issues along with the breakdown. Gamers are noticing a massive drop in the player count.

Users are taking the situation to social media platforms like Twitter to express their feelings and share more information about the situation. Not only has the player count dropped, but there are also several other errors as well like the Roblox chat box, search options, and many other in-game facilities that are not functioning optimally.

The online platform has received many complaints since the outage and has been trying to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

It was observed that there was a secret update that led to a massive breakdown in the gaming platform. As gamers take the situation to social media, many are claiming that the error began when the community removed the ability to disable weight animation.

As a result, there have been many glitches in a number of titles causing the players to experience bugs while opening the platform. This has become a piece of leading news in the gaming world. As of now, Roblox Corporation hasn’t made any comment regarding the situation.

Several individuals were not able to log into their accounts as the site was showing errors even after entering the correct passwords. Many games were also not launching, and users saw a pop-up message showing “Error” (as shown in the image below) whenever they tried to launch the game.

Most were kicked off the server, which led to a major drop in the player count on the online gaming platform. The numbers decreased on a very large scale from 6.9 million users to 61,000.

Roblox Corporation faced a huge backlash from gamers via social media. Individuals expressed their anger and frustration about the server breakdown and other issues faced by them. Gamers tweeted that this has become very common for them and they have experienced it a few times in the span of a single year.

Many also thought that they were either hacked or banned from the community as they were not able to log into their accounts. Apart from the drop in the player count, there were other issues as well that troubled them such as not being able to chat and search for anything.

Since there is no official statement from the creators, it is expected that the problem will be fixed in a day or two. Hence, players are left with no choice but to be patient and wait for the developers to resolve the error.

