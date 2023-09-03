Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite falls back to $100, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals – Engadget









It’s Friday, which means it’s time for another roundup of good tech deals. Today’s highlights include Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite back down to $100, which is within $5 of the popular e-reader’s all-time low. Apple’s AirPods Pro are $50 off their list price at $200, while the Apple Watch SE is a good value at $219. Beyond that, we’re still seeing a handful of deals on Super Mario games for the Nintendo Switch, as well as discounts on Samsung storage gear and Logitech’s MX Keys Mini keyboard, among others. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

This deal comes within $5 of the lowest price we’ve seen for Amazon’s 6.8-inch e-reader.

Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $100, which is $5 more than the e-reader’s all-time low but still $30 or so less than its usual street price. We gave the “Signature Edition” of the Paperwhite a review score of 97 in late 2021; by comparison, this model has less storage (8GB instead of 32GB), no Qi wireless charging and a slightly less advanced front light. Those shouldn’t be dealbreakers, though, as the standard Paperwhite still provides a sharp 6.8-inch display that’s easy on the eyes, a lightweight and waterproof design with a USB-C port and access to the same mammoth e-book library.

There are excellent alternatives here: Kobo’s Clara 2E, the top pick in our guide to the best e-readers, is a similarly capable device for those who’d rather not shop in Amazon’s closed-off ecosystem, while Amazon’s base Kindle offers a more affordable entry point into the Kindle library. Both of those models have six-inch displays, though. if you’d prefer a larger screen and don’t mind buying your e-books from Amazon, the Paperwhite is still highly comfortable — and a good value at this price.

Samsung Samsung Evo Select (256GB) $19 $40 Save $21 This is the best price we’ve seen for the 256GB version of this recommended microSD card. $19 at Amazon

This is the best price we’ve seen for the 256GB version of this recommended microSD card.

Samsung’s Evo Select is a dependable way to add more storage space to a Nintendo Switch, Raspberry Pi, GoPro or any other gadget that supports microSD cards. The 256GB model is currently available for $19, which is a new low. This V30- and U3-rated card isn’t the absolute fastest you can buy, but it’s quick enough to run games and record 4K video with minimal issues, and it’s backed by a 10-year warranty. Most importantly, it’s affordable. For reference, this variant typically retails around $25.

This matches the lowest price we’ve seen for this double-pack of 3D Mario platformers, and it comes as part of a wider sale on games starring Nintendo’s beloved mascot.

A handful of deals from Nintendo’s Mario Day sale last month are scheduled to end on Saturday, but recommended games like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe are still down to $40 for now. While these are not massive discounts, they bring each game about $10-15 lower than usual. Nintendo is still fairly stingy when it comes to discounting first-party Switch games, so if this week’s release of the The Super Mario Bros. Movie has you itching for more Mario at home, this is a decent chance to save.

Nintendo has a few other Switch game deals of note going on this week. The acclaimed FPS games Doom and Doom Eternal are down to all-time lows of $10 and $13, respectively, while a bundle that pairs the beloved RPGs Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden is $10 off at $30. The latter is the first discount we’ve seen for those Switch ports. Portal Companion Collection, which includes the classic first-person puzzler Portal and its co-op-friendly sequel Portal 2, is down to a low of $12 as well.

Logitech Logitech MX Keys Mini $66 $110 Save $44 This is about $35 off the usual going rate for this compact wireless keyboard we like. To see the full discount, use the code EXTRA5 in your cart before checking out. $66 at Lenovo

This is about $35 off the usual going rate for this compact wireless keyboard we like. To see the full discount, use the code EXTRA5 in your cart before checking out.

Logitech’s MX Keys Mini is a compact wireless keyboard we recommend in our guide to the best iPad accessories. It has a slim profile, but its backlit and well-spaced keys are more comfortable to type on than most portable keyboards we’ve tested. Typically priced around $100, the MX Keys Mini is currently available for $66 at Lenovo when you use the code EXTRA5 in your cart prior to checkout. This deal technically applies to the Business version of the device, which means it comes with a different USB receiver that isn’t compatible with many older Logitech devices. However, the keyboard can still pair with and quickly swap between three separate devices over Bluetooth.

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $200 $249 Save $49 We’ve seen this deal multiple times in recent months, but it still matches the lowest price we’ve seen for Apple’s wireless noise-cancelling earphones. $200 at Amazon

We’ve seen this deal multiple times in recent months, but it still matches the lowest price we’ve seen for Apple’s wireless noise-cancelling earphones.

We’ve seen Apple’s AirPods Pro fall to $200 multiple times in recent months, but this discount still comes within a dollar of the lowest price we’ve seen. Normally, the noise-cancelling earbuds go for around $225. We gave the second-gen AirPods Pro a score of 88 in our review last year, and they’re currently the “best for iOS” pick in our guide to the best wireless earbuds. There are more well-rounded pairs out there with better battery life and mic performance, but Apple’s in-ears still deliver impressive ANC and sound quality, and they’re particularly easy to use with other Apple devices.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 (128GB) $700 $800 Save $100 This is a $100 discount on Samsung’s latest Galaxy phone, which could appeal to those who specifically want a more compact handset. $700 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy

This is a $100 discount on Samsung’s latest Galaxy phone, which could appeal to those who specifically want a more compact handset.

The unlocked, 128GB version of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 is down to $700, which is a $100 discount for a phone that launched in February. The S23 isn’t a top pick in our guide to the best smartphones, and it’s not as strong of a value as Google’s Pixel 7, but it’s worth considering if you specifically want a smaller handset with flagship-level features. It’s fast and well-built, and its 6.1-inch, 120Hz OLED display should be smooth and vibrant. The camera isn’t top-tier in low-light settings but still far from poor overall, and Samsung is promising four years of OS upgrades, with an extra year of security updates.

The S23 isn’t the phone to buy for battery life, though, as its smaller size means there’s less space for a battery that can last longer than a day. We gave the 6.6-inch Galaxy S23+ a review score of 86 earlier this year: Apart from the larger frame, that phone comes with twice as much storage by default, faster charging support and a bigger battery, but the two devices are otherwise similar.

Fully Fully Cora $90 $179 Save $89 This deal takes half off the MSRP for this simple standing desk converter we’ve previously recommended. $90 at Fully

This deal takes half off the MSRP for this simple standing desk converter we’ve previously recommended.

The Fully Cora is a simple standing desk converter that we’ve previously recommended. It’s meant more for a laptop and a handful of accessories than a full keyboard and monitor setup, but if you just want a way to sit less while working, it’s a relatively unobtrusive, lightweight and easy-to-adjust tool for doing that. The device is currently available for $90 as part of a wider sale at Fully’s online store. It’s technically been at this price for a few weeks, but it’s still half off Fully’s MSRP. Just note that you may have to invest in a separate stand to keep your laptop at a more comfortable eye level.

This is within $10 of the all-time low for Apple’s entry-level smartwatch.

The Apple Watch SE has dropped to $219, which is within $10 of the lowest price we’ve seen. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the smartwatch hit this price, but it’s still $30 below Apple’s MSRP. We gave the latest SE a review score of 89 last September, and we currently recommend it for first-time and budget-conscious wearable buyers in our guide to the best smartwatches.

Compared to the pricier Apple Watch Series 8, the top pick in our guide, the SE lacks an always-on display mode, fast charging and premium features like a skin temperature sensor, ECG monitor and blood oxygen sensor. Its display is a smidge smaller, too. That said, it still provides most of the core Apple Watch feature set for way less money, with support for notifications, heart-rate monitoring and crash detection. It also uses the same processor as the Series 8, so it doesn’t feel slow in everyday use.

Samsung Samsung 980 Pro SSD with Heatsink (1TB) $87 $230 Save $143 This is a new low for this speedy SSD that’s particularly useful for upgrading the storage of a PlayStation 5. $87 at Amazon

This is a new low for this speedy SSD that’s particularly useful for upgrading the storage of a PlayStation 5.

The 1TB model of Samsung’s 980 Pro SSD with an integrated heatsink is on sale for $87, which is a new all-time low. On average, the device has run closer to $120 in recent months, though its price has steadily dipped over time. We recommend this speedy PCI Express 4.0 drive in our guide to the best SSDs for the PS5, as it meets Sony’s strict requirements for upgrading that console’s storage.

It’s best if you buy the 980 Pro for that specific purpose, though. If you simply want a new SSD for an aging PC and don’t care about gaming, a less expensive PCIe 3.0 drive should be a better value. For that market, SK Hynix’s Gold P31 is a well-regarded option that’s currently down to $72 for a 1TB model.

Apple $100 Apple Gift Card + $10 Target Gift Card (digital) $100 $110 Save $10 If you buy a $100 Apple gift card at Target, you can get a $10 Target gift card for no extra cost. Note that the offer applies to digital cards, not physical ones. $100 at Target

If you buy a $100 Apple gift card at Target, you can get a $10 Target gift card for no extra cost. Note that the offer applies to digital cards, not physical ones.

Here’s a simple one: If you buy a $100 Apple gift card at Target, the retailer will throw in a $10 Target gift card for no extra cost. As a reminder, an Apple gift card can be used on purchases at the company’s physical retail shops, the App Store and Apple services like iCloud and Apple Music. Target has run this promotion several times before, but if you plan on shopping at Apple and Target in the near future anyway, it’s effectively a bit of free money. Target says the offer will end on April 8.

Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti Nano $53 $100 Save $47 This is one of the best prices we’ve seen for this recommended USB microphone. $53 at Amazon

This is one of the best prices we’ve seen for this recommended USB microphone.

The grey model of the Blue Yeti Nano is on sale for $53 at Amazon. Outside of a very brief drop to $50 last year, that’s the lowest price we’ve tracked. The Yeti Nano is a compact USB microphone we’ve recommended in the past. There are certainly clearer-sounding options for those looking to get into more professional recordings, but if you just want a mic upgrade for your work calls that’s easy to set up and won’t take up a ton of room on your desk, the Yeti Nano is a decent value when it’s discounted to this extent. If space is less of a concern, note that the standard Yeti is down to $80; that mic is bigger but sounds better and offers more pickup patters to accommodate different types of recordings.

This matches the best price to date for Amazon’s best 4K streaming dongle.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is back down to $35, matching the lowest price we’ve tracked. The 4K media player has regularly bounced between this deal price and its MSRP of $55 in recent months, but for less than $40 it’s a good value for those who want to add more streaming services to their TV. The device itself is reasonably fast and supports most of the major apps and HDR formats. (Compared to the standard Fire TV Stick 4K, the speed upgrade is enough to make the 4K Max a better buy.) It has voice search functionality built into its remote, which is convenient. For tinkerers, it’s also easier to sideload unsupported apps here than it is with similarly priced streamers.

The caveat is that the Fire TV UI tends to advertise Amazon’s own content over shows and search results from other apps. That means the 4K Max will work best if you regularly use Amazon services like Alexa and Prime Video. If you aren’t as beholden to Amazon, Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K and Google’s Chromecast are close alternatives that we recommend in our guide to the best streaming devices. The former has a simpler and more neutral interface, while the latter is generally more accurate at searching and better about personalizing its UI to your viewing habits.

This is a roughly $20 discount for this dual-basket air fryer we recommend.

Ninja’s DZ401 Foodi is the “best dual-zone” pick in our guide to the best air fryers, offering two baskets that allow you to cook two foods in two different ways at the same time. Not everyone needs something this hefty, but if you often have to cook for a large family, it can be useful. The 10-quart model is down to $180, which is roughly $20 below its usual going rate. The device dropped as low as $130 during the holidays last year, but this discount matches the lowest price we’ve seen in 2023.

Master & Dynamic Master & Dynamic MW75 $419 $599 Save $180 You can use the code GIVEGET30 at checkout to take 30 percent off this pricey but stylish set of wireless noise-cancelling headphones we like. $419 at Master & Dynamic

You can use the code GIVEGET30 at checkout to take 30 percent off this pricey but stylish set of wireless noise-cancelling headphones we like.

A recommendation from our guide to the best wireless headphones, Master & Dynamic’s MW75 is on sale for $419 with the checkout code GIVEGET30. Normally, this noise-cancelling pair goes for $599. Even at 30 percent off, it’s hard to call the MW75 a great value, as its ANC can’t really match less expensive alternatives like the Sony WH-1000XM5 or Bose QuietComfort 45. But the pair stands out for its decidedly upscale design, which uses a premium-feeling blend of leather, aluminum and tempered glass. It sounds nice as well, though some may prefer a bit less treble presence by default.

Either way, we don’t see the MW75 drop this low very often, so if you’ve got cash to burn and are particular about aesthetics, it’s worth considering. The code above is applicable to various other Master & Dynamic headphones as well; the company says the sale will run through April 10.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

source







