Xperia 7 and Xperia Ace IV take prime position as rumors about two … – Notebookcheck.net

Sony has only just released the Xperia 1 V and Xperia 10 V and there are already some wild rumors about what is coming next from the renowned Japanese company. According to an alleged leak that supposedly originated on the Chinese social media site Weibo and has been shared by SumahoDigest (pinch of salt required), there will be an “Xperia 7” model. Apparently, this Sony Xperia 7 will be the Xperia phone with a MediaTek Dimensity chip inside it, with arguably an SKU from either the Dimensity 8000 or 9000 series being used.
If the so-called Xperia 7 is a mid-range phone then it will more likely come with a Dimensity 8000-series SoC. An Xperia device has appeared in Bluetooth documents associated with a MediaTek chipset, although it is unclear which processor has been specifically chosen. But this purported leak is clear in the machine translation in regard to the SoC manufacturer: “Whatever the real model name is, the other mid-range Xperia with Dimensity chipset is the “Xperia 7”, not the Xperia Ace 4”. On top of this, it appears there is another mid-range Xperia waiting to be launched, but this one comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor according to different Bluetooth records (see below).
Unfortunately, this is where the chances of the existence of a Sony Xperia Ace IV slump a little. The compact smartphone has been in the rumor mill for some time now, but there have been few recent leaks with real weight behind them to confirm it is actually coming. The Snapdragon-based mid-range Xperia that appeared in the above-mentioned Bluetooth documents could even actually be the Xperia 10 V, as its Snapdragon 695 supports the FastConnect 6200 System listed in the Bluetooth declaration details. However, this latest alleged leak finishes with the words “not the Xperia Ace 4” rather than something like “the Xperia Ace 4 has been cancelled”, so there is still some hope for those who desire a compact Xperia smartphone under 6 inches.
SumahoDigest (1/2/3; in Japanese)
