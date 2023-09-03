Windows 11 Beta build (KB5027301) lets you disable annoying notifications, boosts Wi-Fi – Neowin

· Hot!
Today, Microsoft has released builds 22621.1900 and Build 22631.1900 (KB5027301) to the Beta Channel for Windows 11 Insiders. The company writes in its blog post:
Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.1900 and Build 22631.1900 () to the Beta Channel.
The new build tries to eliminate a lot of the annoying and distracting notification toasts by offering an option to disable and opt-out if users don’t interact with them. The new release also brings better connection performance for Passpoint Wi-Fi. The full changelog is given below:
Changes and Improvements in Build 22631.1900
[General]
[Networking]
You can find the official blog post on Microsoft’s website.
