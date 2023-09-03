PancakeSwap, Azbit, and LAToken Listing New AI Crypto Gem – Will … – Blockzeit









The new AI crypto gem is setting the crypto community abuzz with the news of its imminent listing on July 16. As excitement builds around this novel project, many investors are eager to know where they can trade and acquire this promising token. In particular, PancakeSwap, Azbit, and LAToken have confirmed AVRK’S listing but prominent exchanges, KuCoin and ByBit, have been widely speculated as potential listing platforms for AvorakAI, the AI Crypto Gem. With its ICO stellar performance, Avorak’s likelihood of finding its way onto the best crypto exchange is just a matter of time.

PancakeSwap v2 is an upgraded version of the popular decentralized exchange (DEX) PancakeSwap, built on the BNB Chain. It serves as an integral component of the BSC ecosystem, providing users with a platform for trading and swapping BEP-20 cryptocurrencies, as well as various other features such as yield farming, staking, and liquidity provision. PancakeSwap currently ranks amongst the top 20 exchanges with trading volumes of $31.9M.

PancakeSwap v2 introduces several improvements and new functionalities compared to its predecessor, PancakeSwap v1. These enhancements aim to enhance the user experience, increase efficiency, and offer additional opportunities for token holders and liquidity providers. PancakeSwap v2 incorporates an upgraded user interface, making it more user-friendly and intuitive. The interface offers an improved trading experience, allowing users to navigate the platform seamlessly and access a wide range of trading pairs and liquidity pools. PancakeSwap’s continued development and improvements have solidified its position as one of the leading decentralized exchanges in the rapidly expanding world of decentralized finance (DeFi).

While KuCoin and ByBit are reputable cryptocurrency exchanges known for listing diverse tokens, the decision to list a specific token ultimately lies with the exchange operators. Factors such as the token’s compliance with regulatory requirements, market demand, project credibility, and the exchange’s internal listing policies all play a significant role in the listing process.

For a top performing token like AVRK, listing on the best crypto exchange platforms is possible after undergoing a vetting process. Each exchange has their criteria for listing, including ICO performance, and given AVRK’S record- breaker, no credible platform can fail to list AVRK.

In its phase seven, AVRK has risen 325% to $0.255 and rewards holders with mouth-watering bonuses and rights to participate in Beta testing and staking pools.

Avorak’s AI solutions include chatbots, trade bots and image and text generators. Avorak Write addresses shortfalls of existing tools faced with repetitive and plagiarized text. Avorak’s pre-written language bank edits and proofread text before generating the final copy.



In crypto trading circles, Avorak Trade Bot simplifies complex market analysis by monitoring markets tirelessly 24/7, thus eliminating human error due to fatigue. Avorak Trade Bot also eliminates biased and emotional trading, thereby ensuring accurate signals and price movement forecasts.

It is worth noting that the AI Crypto Gem, Avorak AI has gained attention due to its AI-powered technology, which makes it an intriguing project for investors. However, the listing process involves various considerations and the Avorak team may actively engage with exchanges, showcase the project’s strengths, and demonstrate its potential value to the crypto community. Ultimately, time will tell whether Avorak finds its way onto KuCoin, ByBit, or other reputable exchanges.

