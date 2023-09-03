Shiba Inu Price Prediction for February 2023 – Watcher Guru









Shiba Inu has emerged as one of the most successful meme coins out there. With head-to-head competition with Dogecoin, the Shiba Inu team has been working relentlessly on different projects for the community.

Even though 2022 was not the best year for cryptocurrencies in terms of price, 2023 began with a bang. The whole cryptocurrency market has displayed double-digit gains over the last 30 days. Shiba Inu is no exception, as it rose by 42.24% during the previous 30 days.

With the community anticipating a bullish market, here is our Shiba Inu price prediction for February 2023.

Shiba Inu price currently stands at $0.00001168 with a 0.50% drop in value over the last 24 hours. Even though December 2022 was not the best year for the meme coin, January 2023 proved different.

According to Changelly analysts, SHIB is expected to trade at a minimum of $0.0000119788 and a maximum of $0.0000130387 in February 2023. Experts predict that the average trading price will be $0.0000124488. Shiba Inu has fallen 86.82% since its all-time high of $0.00008845 on October 28, 2021.

The community is waiting for the launch of Shibarium, which is expected to boost the price of the meme coin.

Disclaimer: Our articles are NOT financial advice, we are not financial advisors. All investments are your own decisions. Please conduct your own research and seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

source







