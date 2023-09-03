Dogecoin Price Prediction as $2 Billion Trading Volume Comes In – Cryptonews









Dogecoin price continues to lead among other crypto majors, bringing its weekly accumulated gains to 30%. The largest meme coin spiked to $0.0848 on Thursday but retraced to close the day at $0.0770.

As reported, Dogecoin price’s potential to hit $1 is becoming apparent every passing day, especially with Elon Musk taking the reins as the CEO of Twitter. The billionaire founder and CEO of Tesla – the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer, confirmed the acquisition of Twitter on Friday.

Elon Musk has taken over as the new CEO at Twitter after firing the existing CEO, Parag Aggarwal. A series of changes are expected at the social media company, with more layoffs, especially among its top executives. Two other people were shown the door, including Twitter CFO Ned Segal and the firm’s head of legal, Vijaya Gadde.

Musk has been a major Dogecoin enthusiast to the extent of calling himself the “Dogefather.” His statements about Dogecoin have often impacted its price. As the billionaire finalized his deal on the microblogging platform, the Dogecoin price climbed from $0.0628 to a weekly high of $0.0848.

With Elon Musk at the helm of Twitter, Dogecoin could secure its position as the new social media meme coin. The largest meme coin use cases have continued to grow over the last two years, bolstered by its association with Musk.

Already over 2,000 global businesses accept Dogecoin as payment, according to the crypto media platform Cryptomode. Musk’s two leading companies, Tesla and SpaceX, currently accept payments in DOGE for some of their products.

DOGE will likely be accepted as the preferred token for Twitter-based transactions. Such backing will benefit Dogecoin as it tries to recoup the ground to its historical high of $0.7315 and beyond to the much-coveted $1 level.

Dogecoin price took a brief hiatus at $0.0800 after spiking from its breakout point at $0.0628. The 200-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) marked the seller congestion at that level; however, it now functions as the token’s immediate support.

Backing the uptrend are different fundamental, micro and technical factors. From a technical perspective, Dogecoin sits on top of robust support that could prevent a trend reversal if investors pull the rug and lock in gains.

A break above the resistance highlighted by the upper range limit (in gray) could begin a larger swing to $0.1435. This breakout target represents the distance between the lower and upper range limits – extrapolated above the breakout point.

The OBV (On Balance Volume) indicator reinforces the bulls’ influence on the price, especially with a spike in Dogecoin’s trading volume. In other words, DOGE is seeing an influx of positive volume which will keep the uptrend intact.

Trend reversals are usually expected after big movements in price, like in the case of Dogecoin’s move above $0.0800. However, the In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model by IntoTheBlock affirms that the Dogecoin price’s path with the least resistance is to the upside.

The chart below reveals robust support between $0.0772 and $0.0792. Approximately 27,000 addresses previously bought 5.89 billion DOGE in the range. If overhead pressure sends Dogecoin price spiraling, holders within this range will put up a fight in a bid to protect their gains. Hence, the likelihood of Dogecoin price tagging a higher level at $0.1000 will bring its all-time high at $0.7315 and the much desired $1 in sight.

Large volume investors, referred to as whales, are also putting their feet down to back Dogecoin’s rally. In the last few weeks, addresses with 1 million to 10 million DOGE have jumped to 3,720 from 3,600. This was a minor move in a buying spree that appears to have kicked off around mid-August. If the demand for the leading meme token continues to surge, investor should expect this current momentum to continue.

Looking at the chart below, the curve (in red) represents positive sentiment, while social volume is blue.

Investors reacted positively to the news that Elon Musk was finally taking over Twitter. While positive chatter hit 3,012 on Thursday, its total social volume spiked to 4,658. Dogecoin price also jumped in tandem with the investor sentiment, attracting market participants to capitalize on the move.



Meanwhile, Dogecoin price will, for the time being, come under the microscope, with traders looking for long positions above $0.0850. A successful breakout would be necessary for Dogecoin’s bullish outlook to continue and target $0.1435, $0.7315 and $1.

That being said, traders should look out for possible trend reversals, frequently occurring after an asset moves significantly in either direction – up or down. As mentioned, investors could start profit taking if a breakout to $0.1000 does not materialize. Therefore, scanning for a potential bearish correction could prove profitable, especially below the 200-day SMA.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) is a crypto project designed to take your crypto trading to the next level. It provides traders with trading signals and enables them to create and test trading strategies in real-time using the latest news and on-chain data.

The team has employed cutting-edge technology to tap key data points to ensure traders develop a holistic view and approach to the market.

D2T is the token powering the world-class crypto analytics platform, and the team has raised over $3 million in the ongoing presale in just one week.

Aside from the early success of the presale, the background of the Dash 2 Trade team also indicates that the platform has a very good chance of growing. That’s because it’s an outgrowth of Learn2Trade, a popular forex signals provider that already has a community of over 60,000 active members.

Given this track record, Dash 2 Trade has good future prospects, as indicated by the fact that it has accumulated over 33,000 followers on Twitter, despite opening an account as recently as September.

D2T sells for 0.05 USDT, but this price will go up to $0.0513 in the next stage.

Visit Dash 2 Trade presale now.

A quick 3min read about today's crypto news!

A quick 3min read about today's crypto news!

source







