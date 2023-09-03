The new Threshold crypto project – The Cryptonomist









Steven Bartlett, Dr Lisa Cameron MP and zkSync assemble at Zebu Live, London’s biggest Web3 event

NFT Fest Lugano 2023: A Spectacular Fusion of Innovation and Culture in the Heart of Switzerland

Cosmoverse Comes to Istanbul as Interchain Innovation Continues to Grow

Ethereum L2: Polygon Labs launches the “Chain Development Kit” (CDK) and ushers in the era of customizable zk blockchains

SEC categorizes some NFTs as unregistered security tokens

Regulation isn’t just limited to the crypto world: SEC enforcement action on NFTs

US: proposal to regulate crypto taxes met with disappointment

Singapore publishes new framework for regulating stablecoins

Crypto: Binance and TRM Labs at the forefront of the fight against ISIS

US DEA victim of fraud: $50,000 in crypto sent to scammer’s address

FBI: Bitcoin hackers from North Korea can cash in over $40 million

PancakeSwap announces implementation of protection against Mev bots and Ethereum price manipulation

Steven Bartlett, Dr Lisa Cameron MP and zkSync assemble at Zebu Live, London’s biggest Web3 event

NFT Fest Lugano 2023: A Spectacular Fusion of Innovation and Culture in the Heart of Switzerland

Cosmoverse Comes to Istanbul as Interchain Innovation Continues to Grow

sub0, the Polkadot Developer Conference, Returns to Lisbon

SingularityNET: in-depth interview with the crypto-related AI project

STEPN: interview with the NFT company that pays you to walk

The Graph: interview with the crypto project to talk about Dapps and DeFi

“I hope both CBDCs and independent stablecoins can cohabitate”, interview with Maker DAO

Crypto news: the Arkham Intel Exchange platform enables ARKM exchange

The crypto Relative Strength Index – RSI: what is it and how does it work?

Prices and crypto news of Monero (XMR), Ripple (XRP) and Binance Coin (BNB)

What is and how does cloud mining work

Bitwise’s forecasting on Bitcoin

SEC delays decision on four proposed Bitcoin ETFs: Fidelity, Invesco, WisdomTree and Valkyrie

The situation for Bitcoin after Grayscale’s court victory against the SEC

Will the SEC approve BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF this week?

The first smartphones on Ethereum’s blockchain were all sold in 24 hours

OnlyFans invests in Ethereum: how much did it affect the crypto’s price?

Bitget Wallet makes Ethereum staking affordable and efficient: subsidy for zero gas fee

Vitalik Buterin sends $1M in ETH to Coinbase: what will be the impact on the price of Ethereum (ETH)?

What is and how does cloud mining work

Cambridge adjusts its consumption index for Bitcoin mining as hashrate rises

Bitcoin mining news: hash power at highs, and earnings at lows

Italy is the country where mining Bitcoin has the highest energy price worldwide

Coinbase has added PayPal’s stablecoin (PYUSD)

USDC dominance dropping on Ethereum since the beginning of the year: stablecoin suffers advance of Tether (USDT)

Binance will discontinue support for BUSD stablecoin by 2024: regulatory concerns

Crypto Report: an in-depth analysis of the world of stablecoins

Latest crypto news and price trends of Shiba Inu (SHIB), Litecoin (LTC) and Binance Coin (BNB)

Crypto news and market analysis of Stellar (XLM), Cosmos (ATOM) and Binance Coin (BNB)

Crypto news and price analysis for Kaspa (KAS), Shiba inu (SHIB) and Bancor (BNT)

Crypto news and prices of Iota (MIOTA), Alpaca and Polygon (MATIC)

News and price analysis for the crypto assets The Graph (GRT) Arbitrum (ARB) and Monero (XMR)

1inch protocols have been implemented on Base, Ethereum’s layer-2 developed by the Coinbase exchange

Pendle Finance launches its first product based on real world assets (RWA)

A chain explorer of the Binance Coin (BNB) crypto was liquidated for $30 million on the Venus protocol

Crypto news: Binance invests $5 million in Curve DAO (CRV) to support protocol

Revenue analysis of L1 blockchains: Ethereum and Tron dominate volumes thanks to crypto Pepe

More than Just a Web3 Drift Game: Torque Drift 2 Launches on the Epic Games Store

OpenSea: Adidas launches RESIDENCY for digital artists as new NFT frontier

Mercedes-Benz launches its third NFT collection in seven chapters

Lufthansa Group to launch Web3 loyalty rewards program on Polygon blockchain

More than Just a Web3 Drift Game: Torque Drift 2 Launches on the Epic Games Store

Cronos Labs: growing use of AI indicates accelerated adoption of blockchain

NFTs: Philippine law enforcement warns citizens about risks associated with “play-to-earn” game Axie infinity

Crypto news: Elrond, now MultiversX, opens registration for its xDay Hackathon

$158 million funding for blockchain development companies and a metaverse developer

McDonald’s Hong Kong: the launch of McNuggets land in The Sandbox (SAND)

Sella bank exposes itself to Web3 with a metaverse initiative

Metaverse report: The Nemesis and Sandbox among the best Web3 virtual worlds

Polygon along with Warner Music Group launch Web3 and music program

NFT art sales on the rise: the ETH chain is first with $85.43 million in sales

New Discoveries Unveil the True Identity of Leonardo Da Vinci and the Authentic Nature of His Works, Paving the Way for Exclusive NFT Collection

Mattia Cuttini’s new NFT solo art exhibition coming soon

Revolut Italy: credit card payments grow 83% abroad

Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, is collaborating with private bank Britannia Bank & Trust for dollar transfers

Warren Buffett warns of “another pandemic,” predicting it could be “worse than COVID-19”

Thailand: proposed donation of 10,000 BAHT in CBDC for each citizen

Revolut Italy: credit card payments grow 83% abroad

Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, is collaborating with private bank Britannia Bank & Trust for dollar transfers

Mastercard CBDC Partner Program also sees collaboration with Ripple (XRP)

The foundation of the crypto Stellar has invested in MoneyGram

Bybit: the crypto-exchange launches Wealth Management to offer investment strategies

Coinbase (COIN): the stock of the cryptocurrency exchange falls

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

2021 could be the year of NFTs

Bybit: the crypto-exchange launches Wealth Management to offer investment strategies

Coinbase (COIN): the stock of the cryptocurrency exchange falls

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

Negative news on Binance, but BNB holds up

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

By Andrea Porcelli – 25 Jan 2023

The token of Threshold, the company born from the merger of the two companies Keep and NuCypher, is one of the crypto assets that has been gaining the most in recent days.

The project is still little known, but nevertheless it is attracting the attention of many.

In the article, we will go over what the project’s features are and how much its token is growing.

Summary

The project was born in February 2022, with the aim of increasing privacy and security through cryptocurrencies. The merger is between the Keep Network company, which is the privacy-focused infrastructure based on tBTC, and the NuCypher company that provides cryptographic access controls for distributed applications and protocols.

Through a debut statement, the merged company explains what its goals are and why it was created:

“In today’s world, compromises are often made between privacy and usability. We surrender our private data with real-time location to hail a cab, our social security number and financial status information to access credit, our photos and browsing data to stay connected online. The consequences of these compromises are real and measurable. Millions of login credentials have been stolen and shared online, bank accounts and phone numbers compromised, our opinions influenced by aggregated data profiles and algorithms that know more about us than we know ourselves. But what if we no longer have to accept this compromise?

Instead, Threshold’s ecosystem deals with distributing sensitive operations to several independent entities, such as nodes in a network.”

To be successful, the operation must see the cooperation of several entities. On this basis, the security and availability of information systems increases disproportionately.

Despite the presence of threats, the system will continue to operate securely.

Before the two companies began working together, they had the common goal of providing user privacy tools on public blockchain in a secure manner. The merger between Keep and NuCypher was also driven by a sense of closeness, brought about by the same principles.

Today, Threshold is one of the most ambitious projects in the privacy field, proposing alternative and very elaborate solutions. Its services include cryptographic protocols that give users control over their data.

A decentralized bridge for Bitcoin and Ethereum, a first for holders of this cryptocurrency. A new way to use it, free of permissions to use it to its fullest, in its DeFi version.

We have seen it, the project is really ambitious, full of potential and it hits the right chords for users. A strong, stable and secure project must have an equally strong token behind it.

Even though both the project and the token have only recently come into existence, both are breaking into the crypto ecosystem head-on. Threshold’s token has earned its way into the top 100, thanks to its huge performance in the past 24 hours.

The token has nearly doubled in price, thanks in part to the announcement released by Coinbase, which has included it in its roadmap.

Coinbase’s roadmap is the exchange platform’s new system, which is supposed to limit scam cases, and make the listing of crypto assets in the platform more transparent.

More specifically, it is a system that “forces” the US exchange platform to announce every price listing on its list. The purpose is clearly to avoid the (repeatedly occurring) incidents of insider trading in the exchange.

Coinbase’s official website responds as to why new assets are listed all the time:

“Our goal is to list as many assets as possible that meet our legal, technical, and compliance security standards. These standards do not take into account the market capitalization or popularity of a project.”

Hence, even Coinbase has helped boost the price of Threshold’s token, which has entered CoinMarketCap’s ranking. A very useful ranking for those interested in new projects to invest in.

Therefore, even entering a ranking that provides really wide publicity could be a springboard for the company that is the result of the merger of Keep Network and NuCypher.

Provided that indeed one of the trends of 2023 is transparency and security for users, projects like this will certainly grow. The cryptocurrency community is beginning to value those who provide them with a glimmer of certainty, we are seeing that from these events as well. Let’s get ready for a 2023 full of projects in the areas of security and privacy.

Alessia Pannone – 3 Sep 2023

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source







