App Store App Can Now Tell You How Long an App Will Take to … – MacRumors









In iOS 17, Apple has made a small but notable change to the App Store app so that it now tells users how long an app download will take once it’s started.



When the “Get” app button is tapped in an app listing and the circular download symbol appears, the time remaining for the download to complete is displayed beside it in minutes and seconds. If the installation is likely to take only a brief moment, the time remaining is not shown.

Obviously the time it takes for a given app to download will depend on the user’s internet speed and the app’s file size, which is why users might only see how long it will take once the download has been initiated and the ‌App Store‌ server connection is established.

Still, it gives users a more accurate idea of how long a download is likely to take than a circular downloading symbol does, and users can always opt to cancel the download by tapping the cancel button within the circular icon if the remaining time is considered to be too long.

(Thanks, Dimitri!)

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on July 24 released iOS 16.6, delivering a number of important bug and security fixes as work continues on the much larger iOS 17 update.

Next-generation version of iOS with overhauled communication apps, autocorrect improvements, a StandBy nightstand/desk mode, and more.

Lock Screen design overhaul, interactive widgets, Live Activities, Health app, and more.

Overhauled app designs, improvements for cyclists and hikers, new health insights, and more for Apple Watch.

Interactive desktop widgets, Web apps in Dock, Safari profiles, Game mode, and more.

2 days ago by Eric Slivka

2 days ago by Tim Hardwick

2 days ago by Tim Hardwick

1 week ago by Tim Hardwick

1 week ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source







