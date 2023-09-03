Kaspa (KAS) Taps 36% Growth Following News of Major Exchange Listing – U.Today









Kaspa (KAS) is on a rampage today after attaining a new all-time high (ATH) at a time when most altcoins are giving up their accrued gains amid news of the U.S. CFTC crackdown on Binance. KAS soared to a new high of $0.02345, and though its price has receded by the time of writing, it is still up by 14.41% in the past 24 hours and by 36% over the past week.

Kaspa is trading as one of the few altcoins with positive growth in a sea of red. The protocol’s latest growth hinges on its announcement that trading went live on HotBit, one of the top trading exchanges by the number of available markets.

📈 NEW LISTING ALERT! $KAS just got listed on @Hotbit_news

• KAS/USDThttps://t.co/POtCGBlGpX#KAS #kaspa #USDT pic.twitter.com/PWTkuWpl5w

The Kaspa expansion of its trading capabilities is one of its targeted moves to register its growth prospects as a growing proof-of-work (PoW) Layer 1 blockchain outfit. In reality, growing its ecosystem has been one of its core strategies to bring additional utilities to all members of its community.

While it plans to build additional products and encourage the growth of decentralized applications, Kaspa’s strategy in securing functional partnerships has been at the forefront in recent times.

Every successful cryptocurrency around has been able to carve out a niche for itself that has come in handy in charting its sustainable growth. Kaspa is looking at doing the same, especially when its prospects are now being showcased to both traders and investors.

In all, Kaspa is driving its visibility in the industry through regular positive updates and protocol upgrades. By so doing, it is positioning itself as the network of choice for the support of PoW-backed security, as embodied in the Bitcoin blockchain, and a Direct Acyclic Graph (DAG) sort of throughput to help fast-track micro transactions, as we have in Fantom.

Godfrey Benjamin

