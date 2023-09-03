Ethereum Price See “Liftoff” if It’s Able to Hold One Crucial Level – NewsBTC









Ethereum price is struggling to clear the $1,850 and $1,880 resistance levels against the US Dollar. ETH could start a decent increase unless there is a close below $1,800.

Ethereum’s price attempted a decent increase above the $1,850 resistance zone. However, ETH faced a strong rejection near the $1,880 zone, similar to Bitcoin.

The price declined sharply below the $1,850 level. It traded as low as $1,792 before recovering to $1,865. A high is formed near $1,865 and the price is now moving lower. It traded below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,792 swing low to the $1,865 high.

Ether is now trading below $1,850 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,840 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.



Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

Immediate resistance is near the $1,835 level. The next resistance sits near $1,840, above which Ethereum could test the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average. The main resistance is now forming near the $1,880 level. A close above the $1,880 resistance zone could start a decent increase toward the $1,920 resistance. Any more gains might send the price toward the $1,975 resistance.

If Ethereum fails to clear the $1,840 resistance, it could continue to move down. Initial support on the downside is near the $1,820 level or the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,792 swing low to the $1,865 high.

The next major support is near the $1,800 zone. If there is a downside break and a close below $1,800, the price could decline heavily. In the stated case, the price might drop toward the $1,740 support zone. Any more losses may perhaps take the price toward the $1,650 level in the near term.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,800

Major Resistance Level – $1,840

Aayush is a Senior Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and Financial Market Strategist. He specializes in market strategies and technical analysis and has spent over 15 years as a financial markets contributor and observer. He also founded an IT company and works rigorously in providing high-quality software services. Aayush possesses strong technical analytical skills and is well known for his entertaining and informative analysis of the currency, commodities, Bitcoin, and Ethereum markets. Follow him on Twitter @AayushJs.

NewsBTC is a cryptocurrency news service that covers bitcoin news today, technical analysis & forecasts for bitcoin price and other altcoins. Here at NewsBTC, we are dedicated to enlightening everyone about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

We cover BTC news related to bitcoin exchanges, bitcoin mining and price forecasts for various cryptocurrencies.

© 2023 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

© 2023 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

source







