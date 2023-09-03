Get your little one a brand new Amazon Fire Kids Tablet for up to 45 … – Mashable

As of June 8, several models of Amazon’s bestselling Fire Kids Tablets are on sale for up to 45% off. Here are the best ones to shop.
BEST NEW AMAZON FIRE KIDS TABLET: The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet is a full-feature tablet for kids up to 12 years old, giving them more freedom when browsing. $149.99
$199.99 (save 25%)
BEST MID-RANGE AMAZON FIRE KIDS TABLET: The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet has 2GB of RAM and a 13-hour battery life, making it ideal for long trips this summer. $89.99
$149.99 (save 40%)
BEST BUDGET AMAZON FIRE KIDS TABLET: The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet comes with 10 hours of battery life and up to 32GB of storage for happy scrolling. $59.99
$109.99 (save 45%)
If your little one is begging you for a tablet (and you want something to keep their hands busy throughout the summer), Amazon’s Fire tablets are built especially for their destructive little hands, with educational tools and parent-friendly controls to boot. And of June 8, you can save big on some of the best kid-specific tablets on the market, as several models of Amazon’s bestselling Fire Kids Tablets are on sale for up to 45% off. Here are the best ones to shop.
The Pro versions of Amazon’s Fire Kids tablets give kids ages 6 to 12 a little more freedom to learn and explore on their own…all under the watchful eye of Mom or Dad, of course. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet comes equipped with a filtered web browser, a digital store where they can request apps, and support for voice and video calls, in addition to a two-year worry-free guarantee and yearlong Amazon Kids+ membership. Plus, the sleek, slimmed-down case come in four different styles: Black, Sky Blue, Intergalactic, or Doodle.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet is a mid-range option that’s great for travel. For ages 3-7, it features an 8-inch HD display for perfect pictures, 2 GB RAM and 32 or 64 GB of storage, with up to 1 TB if you add a microSD card. The new hexacore processor is 30% faster than the previous model, while it also boasts all-day battery life, which means your little one can enjoy up to 13 hours of books, shows, and music.
A great budget-friendly pick, 2022’s entry-level Fire 7 Kids for ages 3-7 is a 7-inch tablet with a 1024 x 600 display, a 10-hour battery life, a quad-core 2.0 GHz processor, and 16 or 32 GB of storage space. It’s expandable by up to 1TB if you add a microSD card, and it comes with some great features that Amazon Fire Kids Tablets love, like no-hassle parental controls and a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+.
Topics Amazon
Home Latest News Get your little one a brand new Amazon Fire Kids Tablet for...