Oxygen OS 14 (OnePlus Android 14): Expected Release Timeline … – DealNTech

On the 8th of February, Google released the first Developer Preview of Android 14, which may be codenamed ‘Upside Down Cake’ or ‘U’. And recently, with the second Developer Preview, they have also released a roadmap for Android 14.

Some new things Google is working on for this version of Android include the internationalisation of device language, improved accessibility, and an enhanced user experience, besides some more advanced customisation options.

Update August 31: OnePlus has announced in a press release that it will start rolling out the stable version of Oxygen OS 14 globally on September 25. The company stated that Oxygen OS 14 will be one of the first operating systems based on Android 14, which has not yet been released. The OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R, and OnePlus Nord 3 are expected to be among the first OnePlus devices to receive the stable OxygenOS 14 update.

As we have seen in recent times, most smartphone brands have improved their update policies. They usually push the update for the latest Android version within a month or two of the official stable launch of the Android version itself. The same goes for the brand in question here, OnePlus.

Oxygen OS 14, which will be based on Android 14, is what some OnePlus smartphones will be updated to later this year. These smartphones include flagship devices from the OnePlus 9 series to the latest OnePlus 11 series. Besides, some midrange devices will also receive this update.



The Oxygen OS 14 update is expected to introduce several new features. These may include core features from Android 14. It will likely bring advanced lock screen customisation, a new design of media player from stock android, the “Material You” theming for more apps, new themes in the OnePlus theme store, etc. Apart from this, there will be numerous bug fixes, better performance than Oxygen OS 13, and security improvements.

In November last year, OnePlus released a new update policy which states that select flagship models launched in 2023 and later will receive four years of major Android upgrades along with five years of security patch updates. If a device was launched with Android 13 out of the box, it will get updated to Android 17 and receive security patches until 2028. This puts OnePlus beside Samsung, which announced a similar update policy last year.

However, midrange devices will still get only two major Android upgrades and three years of security patch updates. These devices include smartphones from the OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE, and the OnePlus Ace series.

Also, earlier flagships launched before 2023 will receive three major Android upgrades and four years of security patch updates.

As mentioned, the OnePlus 9, 10, and 11 series devices are eligible for the Oxygen OS 14 update. In addition to these, some Nord, Nord CE, and Ace series devices are also eligible. Below is a list of all OnePlus smartphones that will be upgraded to Oxygen OS 14.

Now let us look at devices that are not eligible for the upgrade. These include flagships and flagship killers from the OnePlus 8 series and earlier. Lower-end devices that will not get updated to Android 14 include OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord N200 5G, OnePlus Nord N20 SE, and other devices launched before.

Update: Oxygen OS 14 beta program started in August 2023 for OnePlus 11, OnePlus Nord 3, and OnePlus 11R in India.

