Cardano Founder Shows Interest in Buying CoinDesk News Service – Bloomberg

UAE Firm Buys 30% Stake in Egypt Tobacco Giant for $625 Million
HSBC Names Saudi Investment Bank Co-Heads Amid Pick-Up in Deals
Australia’s Central Bank Set to Stand Pat at Lowe’s Last Meeting
South African Treasury to Seek Spending Cuts, Sunday Times Says
Italy Finance Minister Defends Bank Tax, Hedges on Paschi Timing
Florida Pair Charged With Looting in Hurricane-Ravaged Region
Ex-21st Century Fox Executive’s FIFA Case Conviction Overturned
India’s Moon Rover Completes Walk in Search for Signs of Frozen Water
Paging Dr. GPT? Tech Investors Bet AI Finally Poised to Transform Health Care
Samsung Gains 6% on Reports It’s Joining Nvidia AI Suppliers
The Tropical Island With the Hot Domain Name
Zelenskiy Says He’s Replacing Ukraine Defense Minister in Revamp
South African Probe Finds No Proof It Sent Arms to Russia
A Warning for Home Sellers
How New Wealth, Few Rules Fuel Family Office Boom
‘Barbie’ Tops ‘Super Mario’ as Highest Grossing Film of the Year
Sweet emotion in Philadelphia as Aerosmith starts its farewell tour, and fans dream on
Is China a Developing Nation? I Don’t Think So
The Only US ‘Civil War’ Will Be a War on Democracy
Televising Trump's Trials Is a Mistake
Is Carlos Alcaraz the Next Billion-Dollar Tennis Player?
Can You Name These Cities?
How a Tiny Mexican Border City Built a Budget Dental Empire
Australian Opposition Backs Second Referendum if Voice Fails
Spanish Legal Panel Opens Case Against Suspended Football Chief
Forget the ULEZ Row and Get On Your Bikes, Says Brompton Boss
Australia Agrees on Pared Deal for Multi-Billion Undersea Cable
6 Ways to Make New Monuments for the National Mall
NYC Airbnb Registration Backlog Piles Up Ahead of New Rules
Private College Where Most Students Are Athletes Goes Bankrupt
Stablecoin Reshuffling Chips Away at Tether’s Crypto Market Dominance
Ripple Opposes SEC Appeal of Ruling That Crypto Isn’t a Security
Bitcoin Faithful Resume ETFs Approval Guessing-Game After Latest Round of Rejections
Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of the Cardano blockchain, said that he is considering buying crypto news service CoinDesk to revamp it into a mix of a news and community site.
CoinDesk said Wednesday that it engaged Lazard as a financial adviser to explore options including a partial or full sale. The site is owned by Digital Currency Group, a conglomerate whose lending subsidiary Genesis Global Capital is expected to file for bankruptcy soon.