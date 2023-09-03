Retail Jobs and Career Opportunities – Verizon









Meet our Retail Rockstars.

Our Retail V Teamers are true rockstars—a part of a high-energy network that can take you anywhere you want to go. Apply your skills in sales, tech and problem-solving, and enjoy a whole lot of work-life balance. Here, all are welcome to collaborate, innovate and elevate their careers.

From strong support to development opportunities, Ana and Javon give an inside look at the power to go far and try different things.

5 weeks of paid time off (holidays, personal and vacation days) plus 401(k) with company match of up to 6%. Just a couple of perks in the network life.

How can $8K a year in tuition assistance help you pursue your professional and personal ambitions? Our retail rockstars tell all.

Your dream role and award-winning perks may be closer than you think. Search our network and start your future now.

currently employed at Verizon received lateral or promotional moves in 2022.

Awarded Best Employer in the World and in the United States.

Recognized for Verizon’s Corporate Social Responsibility program.

Cited in the 2023 J.D. Power Study for the 30th consecutive time.

Here, you’ll find the answers to our most-asked hiring questions.

Verizon Retail jobs are all about creating memorable experiences for our customers, connecting them with the best products and services to meet their needs. Retail sales representative duties and responsibilities include providing customers with products and solutions while generating sales by using your passion for cutting-edge technology.

Verizon Retail jobs include retail sales representative, bilingual retail sales representative and retail manager. Opportunities are available in store locations across the country.

If you’re wondering how to get a job in retail, becoming familiar with Verizon’s hiring process is a great place to start so you know what to expect. You’ll also want to check out our open roles and review job postings prior to your interview so you come prepared.

Having sales skills under your belt is a plus, along with more transferable retail job skills like interpersonal communication, time management and customer service.

Verizon Retail is a great place to jumpstart your career as you learn and grow across the business. The transferable skills gained from a retail job can include:

In addition to the skills you gain from retail, we’re also glad to provide V Teamers with the training and support needed to further their careers, including comprehensive benefits that begin your first day on the job.

With a career path in retail, you can take your career where you want it to go as you learn and grow across the business. Our network is big enough to have space for wherever your story takes you and personal enough to help you grow into it.

Verizon Retail sales representatives can expand their leadership skills by progressing into retail manager roles, or they can move into more strategic roles that involve business development, sales and operations. Whether you have a passion for sales or are looking to progress into different roles, careers in retail sales are a great place to start here and go anywhere.

Verizon named #4 2023 Military-Friendly® Employer, #8 2023 Military Friendly® Spouse Employer, recipient of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion, and #8 in 2022 Best for Vets:

We work hard to create a great place to work for V Teamers, and Seramount knows a great company when they see one.

Learn about our Corporate Social Responsibility and Marketing Talent team that is focused on making a difference in the world, and leaving a positive impact on society.

Even if you’re not a V Teamer (yet), we’d love to keep you in the loop. We can’t help it—connection is kind of our thing. So be sure to sign up to become part of our network.

source







