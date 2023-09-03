Valorant Pros React to New Sentinel Agent 23: Cable – AFK Gaming









Valorant

Valorant is about to release Episode 7 Act 1 on 27th June bringing with it lots of changes including a new Sentinel agent codenamed Cable. There is not a lot available about the upcoming character, but the community’s excitement is undeniable.

Cable is the 22nd agent overall to be introduced in Valorant, however, due to the internal numbering and lore of the game it is known as Agent 23.

During the ongoing VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo, multiple professional Valorant players like Jake “Boaster” Howlett, Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan, Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks, Kyrylo “ANGE1” Karasov, Kelden “Boostio” Pupello, and many others were given a preview of the new Valorant agent’s cinematic and gameplay trailer.

Here is what they had to say about Cable’s abilities, personality, gameplay, and other aspects.



Riot Games has not released a lot of information about the new Agent 23 but it did share a teaser snippet during one of its community updates earlier this month.

The character which is codenamed Cable has been described by Anna Donlon – Executive Producer and Dev Team Lead on Valorant, as someone who can “stop you dead in your tracks and pull you in for a closer look.”

Valorant

Now two weeks later, Valorant has given professional players attending the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2023 Masters Tokyo a sneak peek of the new agent’s upcoming cinematic and gameplay trailer.

All the players were astonished by Cable’s abilities, especially ANGE1 and ardiis, with the latter expressing his disbelief by saying “What the f*** is this?”

Furkan “MrFaliN” Yeğen from FUT Esports said that the Sentinel looked like a “horror movie character,” while Kim “Zest” Gi-seok from DRX revealed that the agent has the ability to set up a trap.

The most bizarre explanations were given by Christine “potter” Chi and Boostio from Evil Geniuses, the former saying the agent turns into a tornado while the latter refutes it by saying “No, it’s like a coffin or like a mummy.”

Straight off the hook, Pujan “FNS” Mehta from NRG described Agent 23 as “hard ass”, adding to this potter said that she looked pissed, “Like she was about to take over some shit. Like she is on a mission.”

On a similar note, Boaster added that the agent was strict, stern, and it felt like she just wanted to get the job done, with Matias “Saadhak” Delipetro from LOUD expressing that she felt like someone who just wanted to get into the action and beat everyone up.

Though it is public knowledge that the agent will be a Sentinel, Zest felt that she was very mobile in nature and could fit into various roles, something that both ardiis and FNS agreed with.

Guo “Haodong” Haodong from EDG explained that the agent had the capability to help her teammates get deep within the site.

Son “xeta” Seon-ho from T1 feels that the agent can be used to secure map control because of all the traps she is equipped with.

Liu “YHchen” Zhen-feng from Attacking Soul Esports thinks that Agent 23 could be effective against Killjoy. Adding to this, MrFaliN says that a Sentinel that can actually hold opponents back will definitely be able to make an impact in the game.

Based on all the reactions that the players had we can deduce that the upcoming Agent 23 is a Sentinel that can anchor a site really well by effectively holding back opponents, she can also provide a deep push within a site for her teammates, she is equipped with a lot of traps, and her personality is very serious.

As for the cinematic and gameplay trailer of Agent 23 (Cable), it will be released publicly right before the grand finals of the VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo on 25th June.



