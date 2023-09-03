Why I hope Apple makes iOS 17 as boring as possible – Digital Trends









It’s a new year, which means Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference will commence in just a few months now. At that time, we’re definitely going to see the next round of software updates for iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and possibly, tvOS. On the iPhone and iPad front, this means we’ll be getting iOS 17 and iPadOS 17.

But according to recent reports, this may be a quieter year for software updates for current devices. That’s because it seems Apple is putting most of its attention on the long-rumored mixed-reality headset, which may finally be announced this year.

So even though there’s a lot I’m hoping for in iOS 17, we may end up with a more subtle update that could simply be about refining what already exists, rather than bringing big new changes. And, honestly, I’m all for that.

It seems that every year Apple releases a new version of iOS and iPadOS, there’s some kind of huge new feature. The clearest and most recent example of this was with iOS 14, which brought huge changes to the home screen, allowing users to add widgets and even customize app icons without the need for jailbreaking. It also brought some other welcome changes, like pinned message threads and even inline replies.

The successor, iOS 15, was more about making refinements to the software, but it still introduced some new features like Focus modes, bringing FaceTime to others via web links, and more. This was definitely one of those quieter releases, but it made the overall flow of things better, for the most part.

Then comes iOS 16, which follows in the footsteps of iOS 14 and brought more customization, but to the lock screen. Apple finally gave us a little more wiggle room to make the lock screen, which is literally the first thing we see when we pick up our iPhones, more personalized for our individual tastes. With iOS 16, we can change up the typeface and color, add some informative widgets, have multiple lock screens and link them to a Focus mode, and add filters to our wallpaper image if we desire.

However, as happy as I am that we can finally change up the lock screen, I absolutely hate the interface for doing so. It’s cumbersome, not at all intuitive, and it makes changing your home screen a nightmare. I mean, have you tried to just change only your home screen wallpaper lately? It’s a mess.

It’s such a bad example of user experience and interface compared to iOS 15 and older, and a huge step backward, in my opinion. I used to change my home screen wallpaper on a regular basis, but nowadays, I do it much less; it has to be a wallpaper that I don’t mind going through such a tedious process to change.

If the rumors are true that Apple is putting way more emphasis on VR this year and iOS 17 may not be a huge release, then I’m all for it. As much as I love seeing Apple bring new features over to iOS to maybe bring it closer to how Android handles certain things, I would like to see more improvements with what we currently have instead.

I think Apple had the right idea with iOS 16, but the way that lock screen customization was executed is very poor, resulting in a frustrating user experience. Instead of always thinking about what the next big new feature is, Apple needs to take a look at what it currently has, and work on making it more streamlined. After all, for a brand that is known for being “simple” and easy to understand, customizing the lock screen and home screens has been anything but.

The best example of when Apple focused on making its software a better experience for everyone was the transition from Mac OS X Leopard to Snow Leopard. With Mac OS X Leopard, there were over 300 new features, and it was a blockbuster release in the history of Mac OS X. When Snow Leopard came along, Apple straight-up said that it would have no new features. Instead, it just made everything that already existed from Leopard work better, because it squashed many bugs that surfaced while making other things more refined.

It seems that we hardly get such releases with iOS and iPadOS. Instead, there are always new features in each of these releases, but Apple should really reconsider. Stage Manager is kind of a disaster on iPadOS, the lock/home screen customization process on iOS 16 is one of the worst things Apple has done, and notifications are still an absolute mess compared to Android. Can we seriously just perfect these existing features before adding the next big thing?

Though I still prefer my iPhone 14 Pro as my daily driver over some of the Android phones I’ve been using (Google Pixel 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4) because it’s overall smoother and runs better, iOS is far from perfect. Apple gets some things right, but it also gets other things wrong. Yes, even Apple makes mistakes.

As much as I want to see Apple add more features to bring it closer to its Android competitors, I think it would be best to make better versions of the features we have right now. And it looks like that may be happening this year with iOS 17.

For more than a decade, I’ve been using Apple’s iPhone. I started with the original iPhone in 2008, which was a birthday gift and also my first Apple product, and have upgraded every year since.

However, since I started at Digital Trends, I’ve been checking out more Android phones. Though not all Android phones are winners, there have been a few that I’ve really enjoyed — including the Google Pixel 7, Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel Fold, and Nothing Phone 2. I’ve experienced firsthand how Android handles some things a lot better than the iPhone, like customization and notifications, and the hardware designs can definitely be a lot more interesting.

As September quickly approaches, that means the iPhone 15 launch is just on the horizon. But it also means that the iPhone 14 lineup has been out for almost a year now, and it’s been one heck of a ride.

The base model of the iPhone 14 did not change much from its predecessor, and the iPhone 13 mini replaced the iPhone 14 Plus, but the iPhone 14 Pro was where all the excitement was. Or, at least, that’s what I thought after watching last year’s keynote.

In 2017, just in time for the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, Apple revealed the iPhone X alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. While the iPhone 8 series retained the Home button, the iPhone X was the first iPhone to get rid of the classic button altogether and introduce Face ID to replace Touch ID.

But along with it came the notch at the top of the display, which housed the selfie camera and Face ID sensor. My initial thought upon seeing the notch for the first time was, “Wow, that’s ugly.” I didn’t even buy the iPhone X at the time, instead opting for the iPhone 8.

Upgrade your lifestyleDigital Trends helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.

source







