Amazon Prime Video: 15 best movies to stream – USA TODAY

Post-Oscars, everyone is buzzing over some of 2022’s biggest films. Amazon’s Prime Video is your one-stop-shop for streaming all of the hottest movies, even right after they leave theaters. Whether you’re looking for a tear-jerking drama, sci-fi adventure or horror film, Prime Video has something for everyone.

We’ve rounded up the top fifteen movies you can rent on Prime Video right now, including some Best Picture nominees from the 2023 Oscars like Tár, Women Talking and Triangle of Sadness, as well as some great films that are available with a Prime Video subscription, like Smile and Shotgun Wedding.

Shotgun Wedding is a romance/action film that stars Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Coolidge, Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz. Lopez and Duhamel play Darcy and Tom who plan to get married in a destination wedding when gunmen interfere and take everyone hostage. The couple struggles to do all they can to save their loved ones’ lives.

Aftersun is a heartwrenching 2022 coming-of-age drama film that follows 11-year-old Sophie, played by Frankie Corio, as she spends a vacation in Turkey with her father, played by Paul Mescal, who is unknowingly battling depression. Sophie records the trip on her camera and reflects on it twenty years later as she pieces together the relationship she shared with her father. Mescal was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his role in the film.

Beast is a 2022 wildlife thriller starring Idris Elba, Sharito Copley, Leah Jeffries and Iyana Halley. Following the death of his wife, Dr. Nate Samuels, played by Elba, travels to the South African jungle with his two daughters and best friend. Things take a turn when a lion becomes fixated on the group and the four of them must fight for survival in the wilderness.

‘Knives Out’

The first movie in the Knives Out murder-mystery series has a star-studded cast featuring Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer and Jamie Lee Curtis. Craig plays a top-notch detective anonymously hired to investigate the death of wealthy novelist Harlan Trombley, played by Plummer. Upon interviewing Trombley’s children, Craig suspects foul play and believes his nurse, played by de Armas, knows more than she’s telling.

Triangle of Sadness is a 2022 dark comedy starring Woody Harrelson, Charlbi Dean Kriek, Harris Dickinson, Dolly De Leon and Zlatko Burić. The film follows Carl, a model played by Dickinson, and his girlfriend Yaya, played by Kriek, as they’re invited on a luxury cruise with a group of wealthy friends. Things quickly change when extreme weather hits. The film was nominated for Best Picture at this year’s Oscars.

The Gentlemen is a 2019 action film starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell, Michelle Dockery, Hugh Grant and Jeremy Strong. Mickey Pearson, played by McConaughey, earns his riches by investing in the marijuana industry. When Mickey makes plans to cash out, many plot to take him down in an attempt to steal his fortune.

Tár is a 2022 drama starring Cate Blanchett, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer and Noémie Merlant. Blanchett plays renowned conductor Lydia Tár who’s involved in a life-changing scandal leading up to an important symphony recording. Lydia finds solace in her daughter Petra, played by Mila Bogojevic, as she copes with the possibility of her career ending. Tár also received a Best Picture Oscar nomination this year.

Another Best Picture nominee, Women Talking is a film adaptation of the 2018 novel by Miriam Toews. The drama stars Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara, Francis McDormand and Ben Whishaw, and follows women in a strict religious colony who find out that the colony’s men have been drugging and raping women for years. The women are then forced to find a way to move forward.

Smile is a 2022 horror film starring Sosie Bacon, Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, Jessie T. Usher and Kal Penn. Dr. Rose Cotter, a psychiatrist played by Bacon, begins to experience bizarre, unexplainable events after she witnesses a patient get brutally harmed. These events begin taking over Rose’s life as she struggles to maintain her psychiatric career.

Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde and Chris Pine star in this 2022 psychological thriller that follows Alice and Jack, a couple played by Pugh and Styles, in their daily lives in the near-perfect community of Victory. Victory is an experimental town where men work on a secret project that even their wives don’t know about. Alice soon discovers that Victory isn’t as perfect as it seems and searches for the truth.

Based on the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert, Dune stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Jason Momoa. The sci-fi film follows Paul Atreides, played by Chalamet, an extremely intelligent and gifted man who’s forced to travel to the universe’s most dangerous planet to save his family and community.

In the final installment of the fan-favorite Halloween series, Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, tries to find peace in her life nearly four decades after her first encounter with Michael Myers. When another murder takes place in town, unpleasant memories of the torment of Myers haunt Laurie, forcing her to face her past.

The first film of the Creed series stars Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad. Adonis Johnson, played by Jordan, is the son of boxing champion Adonis Creed, whom he never knew. Living up to his father’s legacy, Adonis hires Rocky Balboa, played by Stallone, to train him as a boxer as he gears up for a match against an undefeated champion.

In the second installment of the Creed series, Adonis grapples with fame as he handles his personal struggles and life as a famous boxer. He continues his fight to become a boxing champion with the help of Balboa.

Shrek stars Eddie Murphy, Mike Myers, John Lithgow and Cameron Diaz. The first film of the Shrek series follows Shrek, voiced by Myers, as he encounters a group of fairytale characters who were expelled from their home by Lord Farquaad, voiced by Lithgow. In an attempt to save the kingdom, Shrek goes on a quest to rescue Princess Fiona, voiced by Diaz, and make her Farquaad’s bride.

