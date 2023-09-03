Who Is Valorant Deadlock? Agent 23 Details – AFK Gaming









Valorant

Valorant players are inching closer to the release of the much-anticipated Episode 7 Act 1 which is all set to bring forth numerous changes to the game. Riot Games is introducing a new game mode called Team Deathmatch (TDM), changing up the in-game progression changes, new agent contracts, a new battle pass, and also a brand new Sentinel agent. Riot Games teased the upcoming Valorant agent – Agent 23 – on 5th June.

What’s interesting is that the agent’s first look and gameplay will be showcased on the day of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2023 Masters Tokyo grand finals along with the TDM showmatch.

While players do not know much about this agent, Valorant pros including Jake “Boaster” Howlett, Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan, Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks, and many others were given a preview of the new Valorant agent’s cinematic and gameplay trailer.

Codenamed Cable, Agent 23 will be a Sentinel who will “stop you dead in your tracks and pull you in for a closer look.” Additionally, leaks have suggested that this agent will be called “Deadlock.”

So here’s all we know about Agent 23 or as the rumors suggest Deadlock.

Firstly, reputed leakers and dataminers in the Valorant community like Valorleaks have reported that the new Sentinel agent will be called Deadlock.

Additionally, ValorleaksEN stated that the agent is a woman and described her as a “stylish female agent” with four striking moles on her face. During a battle, “Deadlock” lost her arm tragically to a bear, and following this, she adopted an advanced prosthetic arm, elevating her abilities. The leaker further described, “Crafted with precision, the high-tech arm bestowed upon her a plethora of capabilities. Key among them was the arm’s empowering capability, granting her enhanced control on the battlefield.”

In the teaser image that was released earlier by Riot Games, the agent, possibly called Deadlock, can be seen wearing gloves, standing behind a workbench with some tools on it including a screwdriver, various lenses, a tablet, and some documents, along with some spools of thread. On the table, we can also spot a hot beverage, most likely coffee, and on the side, you can spot what seem to be stroop waffles.

After seeing the coffee and the waffles, the community is speculating that the agent could possibly hail from Belgium, The Netherlands, or Norway.

Interestingly, the last Valorant Night Market for June 2023 had a background image that was similar to the beautiful northern lights. This could possibly be a hint that Agent 23 or Deadlock is from Norway.

Riot Games

Adding to this theory, Twitter user uberchain wrote, “I thought the situation in the new agent’s trailer was two stroopwafels for the Netherlands but it seems like it’s a heart-shaped waffle, that’s very Scandinavian. All recent lore has mentioned Norway so I agree with all the Norwegian agent theory.”

You can read more about the pro players’ reactions to Agent 23 aka Deadlock at Valorant Pros React to New Sentinel Agent 23: Cable . Make sure to tune into the VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo Finals day for the Showmatch to get a closer look at Agent 23 Deadlock, her abilities, and how she fits into the role of a Sentinel in Valorant.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 will release on 27th June.



