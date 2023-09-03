Shibarium Hits Major Milestone with 1 Million Total Transactions: Shiba Inu (SHIB) News – U.Today









The total number of transactions on Puppynet has passed the one million mark, as BlockScout reports. The Shibarium beta test network launched on March 11 managed to pass the milestone in just 20 days. An unexpected spike in Puppynet transactions on Tuesday, March 28, also contributed to this. At that time, 144,458 transactions passed through the test network intraday, if the data is to be believed.

In addition to the already six figures in the total number of transactions in Shibarium beta, the number of wallets in the test network has also reached significant marks. Their current amount is 200,000, which translates into an average increase of 10,000 new wallets a day. However, the reality is slightly different, with the number literally doubling in just the last two days.

Of course, the first thing to keep in mind is that these are all indicators of activity within a freshly deployed test network, and such sudden bursts are typical. The real picture will become clear when Shibarium is deployed on the main network.

Although there is no exact date for this, the SHIB community is expecting a full release during this year. However, given the desire of the Shibarium development team to provide the protocol immediately and without flaws, as Shytoshi Kusama has stated many times, this seems far off for now.

