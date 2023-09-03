Why Dogecoin Is Slumping Today – The Motley Fool









In the world of cryptocurrencies, meme tokens continue to generate significant interest from investors. Leading the pack, so to speak, is Dogecoin (DOGE 0.59%), with a nearly $10 billion valuation that puts this dog-inspired cryptocurrency in the top 10 in terms of rankings by market capitalization.

Unfortunately for investors, speculators, and traders, Dogecoin has dipped 0.9% over the past 24 hours, as of 12:20 p.m. ET. Today’s dip was more pronounced earlier this morning, with the token losing as much as 2.4% over a 24-hour window.

This move to the downside comes amid continued contagion fears, tied to last week’s plunge of crypto bank Silvergate Capital (SI 50.00%), which has continued into this week. Additionally, concerns around a shift in rhetoric from prominent Dogecoin supporter Elon Musk to other topics such as AI, as well as concerns around valuation and utility, continue to hamper this token’s performance.

There’s plenty for investors in meme tokens or other digital assets to digest. For Dogecoin, many of the sector-specific issues that have dragged the valuations of most cryptos lower still apply. If contagion tied to Silvergate spreads and institutional investors decide en masse to avoid this sector altogether, that’s not a great catalyst for valuations across the board.

Additionally, concern around Elon Musk’s diverted focus is one token-specific risk that matters a great deal more to Dogecoin than its peers. This token’s valuation, much of it based on hype, depends on the self-proclaimed “Dogefather” to continue to support this project.

Dogecoin has proven to be as fickle as it has been volatile in recent years. As a proxy for the surge in high-risk, high-valuation assets, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies surged during the incredible post-pandemic rally of 2021. However, since its peak above $0.68, this token has lost nearly 90% of its value, now trading around $0.075 apiece.

Whether Dogecoin goes on another run or not appears to depend on the macro environment. With uncertainty tied to how high interest rates could be headed, and how long they’ll stay at these higher levels, investors are clearly taking a cautious view to such risk assets today.

