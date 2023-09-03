BREAKING: Public Galaxy S22 Android 13 One UI 5.0 update rolling … – SamMobile – Samsung news









The trial period is over, and the official Android 13 and One UI 5.0 update millions of Galaxy users were waiting for is now here! Samsung has released the stable One UI 5.0 update, based on Android 13, for the Exynos 2200 versions of the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, following weeks of beta updates that allowed customers in select countries to test out the new features before their public release.

For those wondering, the update will officially start rolling out this week – the reported release in Italy last weekend seems to have been a false alarm. For those on the beta version of Android 13, Samsung will release a small update that moves their device to the final version, while Android 12 users will have to download a couple of gigabytes before they can make the jump to the new software.

The new software update, which comes with firmware version S90xBXXU2BVJA, is now rolling out in Austria, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and the UK. Other European countries could get the update later today, while countries in other parts of the world could get the update as soon as later this week. In South Korea, the update comes with firmware version S90xNKSU2BVJA.

You can download the new update by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. The new One UI 5.0 firmware files for the Galaxy S22 series will be available in our firmware database shortly. As soon as they are available, you can download them and flash them manually if you don’t want to wait for the OTA Update.







