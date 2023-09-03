New York Times to get around $100 million from Google over three … – Reuters









Pedestrians walk by the New York Times building in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 8, 2022. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon Acquire Licensing Rights

May 8 (Reuters) – The New York Times (NYT.N) is getting around $100 million from Google over three years as part of a broad deal that allows the Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) unit to feature Times content on some of its platforms, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The deal includes the Times' participation in Google News Showcase, a product that pays publishers to feature their content on Google News and some other Google platforms, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

The Times in February announced an expansion of its agreement with Google that included content distribution and subscriptions.

Google and the Times did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

