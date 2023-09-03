Whatsapp gets an important feature for temporary messages – Gizchina.com









Version number 2.23.1.24 of WhatsApp has just been released through the Google Play Beta program. The app tests a new bookmark icon for saved temporary messages. This comes after issuing an update with the ability to log in to the app using a second mobile device.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp was developing a new feature that would let users save temporary messages in the beta release 2.23.1.11 for Android.

A temporary message that is stored will not be instantly removed. And will remain seen by all users in the chat. However, users, who retain full control over the conversation can delete the message and leave no trace behind.

Users will be able to detect that a temporary message has been stored. By looking for the bookmark icon in the message box, as seen in the figure below. This icon will serve as a visual cue that the message will remain in the chat after the delay period.



Users will be able to easily determine which messages will stay and which will expire over time. Which is helpful for communicating critical information.

The function is still under development and is not yet available to beta testers. There is no estimated time for the arrival of the stable version. But with the start of the testing phase and if no significant issues took place. It will be available to the general public shortly.

It is worth mentioning that version 2.23.1.11 of WhatsApp was previously available through the Google Play Beta program. The app is testing a new verification option to obtain the six-digit code and log in on a secondary device after releasing an update that permitted signing into WhatsApp on a secondary mobile device.

A few weeks ago, the Android version of WhatsApp beta received the 2.22.17.22 upgrade. Which enabled the login approval function, which was available to add an additional layer of security to your account.



