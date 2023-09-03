Terra: very good news for the crypto Luna – The Cryptonomist









Steven Bartlett, Dr Lisa Cameron MP and zkSync assemble at Zebu Live, London’s biggest Web3 event

NFT Fest Lugano 2023: A Spectacular Fusion of Innovation and Culture in the Heart of Switzerland

Cosmoverse Comes to Istanbul as Interchain Innovation Continues to Grow

Ethereum L2: Polygon Labs launches the “Chain Development Kit” (CDK) and ushers in the era of customizable zk blockchains

SEC categorizes some NFTs as unregistered security tokens

Regulation isn’t just limited to the crypto world: SEC enforcement action on NFTs

US: proposal to regulate crypto taxes met with disappointment

Singapore publishes new framework for regulating stablecoins

Crypto: Binance and TRM Labs at the forefront of the fight against ISIS

US DEA victim of fraud: $50,000 in crypto sent to scammer’s address

FBI: Bitcoin hackers from North Korea can cash in over $40 million

PancakeSwap announces implementation of protection against Mev bots and Ethereum price manipulation

Steven Bartlett, Dr Lisa Cameron MP and zkSync assemble at Zebu Live, London’s biggest Web3 event

NFT Fest Lugano 2023: A Spectacular Fusion of Innovation and Culture in the Heart of Switzerland

Cosmoverse Comes to Istanbul as Interchain Innovation Continues to Grow

sub0, the Polkadot Developer Conference, Returns to Lisbon

SingularityNET: in-depth interview with the crypto-related AI project

STEPN: interview with the NFT company that pays you to walk

The Graph: interview with the crypto project to talk about Dapps and DeFi

“I hope both CBDCs and independent stablecoins can cohabitate”, interview with Maker DAO

Crypto news: the Arkham Intel Exchange platform enables ARKM exchange

The crypto Relative Strength Index – RSI: what is it and how does it work?

Prices and crypto news of Monero (XMR), Ripple (XRP) and Binance Coin (BNB)

What is and how does cloud mining work

Bitwise’s forecasting on Bitcoin

SEC delays decision on four proposed Bitcoin ETFs: Fidelity, Invesco, WisdomTree and Valkyrie

The situation for Bitcoin after Grayscale’s court victory against the SEC

Will the SEC approve BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF this week?

The first smartphones on Ethereum’s blockchain were all sold in 24 hours

OnlyFans invests in Ethereum: how much did it affect the crypto’s price?

Bitget Wallet makes Ethereum staking affordable and efficient: subsidy for zero gas fee

Vitalik Buterin sends $1M in ETH to Coinbase: what will be the impact on the price of Ethereum (ETH)?

What is and how does cloud mining work

Cambridge adjusts its consumption index for Bitcoin mining as hashrate rises

Bitcoin mining news: hash power at highs, and earnings at lows

Italy is the country where mining Bitcoin has the highest energy price worldwide

Coinbase has added PayPal’s stablecoin (PYUSD)

USDC dominance dropping on Ethereum since the beginning of the year: stablecoin suffers advance of Tether (USDT)

Binance will discontinue support for BUSD stablecoin by 2024: regulatory concerns

Crypto Report: an in-depth analysis of the world of stablecoins

Latest crypto news and price trends of Shiba Inu (SHIB), Litecoin (LTC) and Binance Coin (BNB)

Crypto news and market analysis of Stellar (XLM), Cosmos (ATOM) and Binance Coin (BNB)

Crypto news and price analysis for Kaspa (KAS), Shiba inu (SHIB) and Bancor (BNT)

Crypto news and prices of Iota (MIOTA), Alpaca and Polygon (MATIC)

News and price analysis for the crypto assets The Graph (GRT) Arbitrum (ARB) and Monero (XMR)

1inch protocols have been implemented on Base, Ethereum’s layer-2 developed by the Coinbase exchange

Pendle Finance launches its first product based on real world assets (RWA)

A chain explorer of the Binance Coin (BNB) crypto was liquidated for $30 million on the Venus protocol

Crypto news: Binance invests $5 million in Curve DAO (CRV) to support protocol

Revenue analysis of L1 blockchains: Ethereum and Tron dominate volumes thanks to crypto Pepe

More than Just a Web3 Drift Game: Torque Drift 2 Launches on the Epic Games Store

OpenSea: Adidas launches RESIDENCY for digital artists as new NFT frontier

Mercedes-Benz launches its third NFT collection in seven chapters

Lufthansa Group to launch Web3 loyalty rewards program on Polygon blockchain

More than Just a Web3 Drift Game: Torque Drift 2 Launches on the Epic Games Store

Cronos Labs: growing use of AI indicates accelerated adoption of blockchain

NFTs: Philippine law enforcement warns citizens about risks associated with “play-to-earn” game Axie infinity

Crypto news: Elrond, now MultiversX, opens registration for its xDay Hackathon

$158 million funding for blockchain development companies and a metaverse developer

McDonald’s Hong Kong: the launch of McNuggets land in The Sandbox (SAND)

Sella bank exposes itself to Web3 with a metaverse initiative

Metaverse report: The Nemesis and Sandbox among the best Web3 virtual worlds

Polygon along with Warner Music Group launch Web3 and music program

NFT art sales on the rise: the ETH chain is first with $85.43 million in sales

New Discoveries Unveil the True Identity of Leonardo Da Vinci and the Authentic Nature of His Works, Paving the Way for Exclusive NFT Collection

Mattia Cuttini’s new NFT solo art exhibition coming soon

Revolut Italy: credit card payments grow 83% abroad

Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, is collaborating with private bank Britannia Bank & Trust for dollar transfers

Warren Buffett warns of “another pandemic,” predicting it could be “worse than COVID-19”

Thailand: proposed donation of 10,000 BAHT in CBDC for each citizen

Revolut Italy: credit card payments grow 83% abroad

Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, is collaborating with private bank Britannia Bank & Trust for dollar transfers

Mastercard CBDC Partner Program also sees collaboration with Ripple (XRP)

The foundation of the crypto Stellar has invested in MoneyGram

Bybit: the crypto-exchange launches Wealth Management to offer investment strategies

Coinbase (COIN): the stock of the cryptocurrency exchange falls

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

2021 could be the year of NFTs

Bybit: the crypto-exchange launches Wealth Management to offer investment strategies

Coinbase (COIN): the stock of the cryptocurrency exchange falls

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

Negative news on Binance, but BNB holds up

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

By Marco Cavicchioli – 20 Jan 2023

Yesterday the market value of Terra’s crypto, Luna Classic (LUNC), made a small jump thanks to some good news that gives room for some hope.

Terra Classic is the new name given to the Terra ecosystem that imploded in May 2022 due to the failure of the UST stablecoin. Now the stablecoin has also changed its name to USTC, although it is no longer pegged to the dollar, and so has the Luna cryptocurrency that has become LUNC (Luna Classic).

They should not be confused with Terra 2.0, and its cryptocurrency LUNA, which are another project, not based on algorithmic stablecoins like the previous one.

Summary

Yesterday all of a sudden the price of LUNC rose 0.159 mills to 0.176 mills, a small 10% jump in just over three hours.

Even though the current price is simply back in line with that of a week ago, it was 0.145 mills in early January, so in less than three weeks it has risen 21%.

However, it remains almost 100% lower than it was in May 2020, prior to the implosion, so that as of today it is still only a speculative token. There does not seem to be a possibility on the horizon that it can even approach pre-collapse levels of $80, because these are tens of thousands of times higher.

However, the fact that the Terra Classic ecosystem as of May 2022 has imploded does not mean that it has disappeared, or that its evolution has come to a definitive halt.

The good news for the evolution of Terra Classic is that a few days ago Binance officially declared that it supports its latest update.

This is proposal 11242, which was already approved on 11 January with 96% votes in favor.

On 14 January the update was implemented in the Terra protocol, and this can be interpreted in two ways.

The first is the consideration that in fact the development of the Terra Classic project is continuing. Now that the founders have left by creating Terra 2.0, the project is enjoying new life, even though the stablecoin on which it was previously based remains imploded and probably unrecoverable.

The second is that Binance is continuing to support its evolution, abandoning that of Terra 2.0 instead.

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, had supported the Terra/Luna project from the beginning, but had been very critical of its founders when UST imploded taking the entire ecosystem with it.

When the founders abandoned the old project to create a new one, called Terra 2.0, Binance indeed chose to continue supporting the original one, even though it imploded, in an effort to support its evolution.

In fact during 2022, from June onward, the market value of LUNC (Luna Classic) has risen a great deal from the value at which it plummeted during the May implosion, precisely because it appears that the project has resumed evolving, albeit still discounting the damage of the implosion.

By June, the price had fallen as low as 0.046 mils, so it has recovered 282% since then.

The approved and implemented governance proposal 11242 eliminates the new minting of a portion of the burned LUNC tokens.

The text of the approved proposal states that it resets the seigniorage reward policy, effectively preventing the re-coinage of burned LUNC.

It is worth noting, however, that at the time this new policy was implemented, on 14 January, the price had risen from 0.172 to 0.193 thousandths within about ten hours, but immediately afterwards it was back below 0.173 thousandths.

This might seem strange, but it is classic speculative movement based on news, and the “buy the rumors, sell the news” strategy.

Much more interesting is the price increase from 0.151 mills on 3 January to 0.172 mills on 13 January, because it was precisely on 4 January that proposal 11242 was submitted.

Hence, the proposal seems to have been able to foster solid growth in the price of LUNC, whereas its implementation was just an opportunity for speculators. Not least because on 10 January, when it was clear by then that the proposal would be approved, the price rose further from 0.153 to 0.172 mills, i.e., reaching practically the current level.

By contrast, the brief drop on 18 January to 0.160 thousandths, which was immediately recovered yesterday with the rebound mentioned above, is curious.

Since there are still just under 6 trillion LUNC tokens in circulation, most of them created during the May implosion, token burns are the only possible solution to try to get the project back afloat.

For that matter, 13% have already been burned, as they were initially more than 6.8 trillion. At the current rate, it may take a few more years before they are back to more or less what they were, and no one has any certainty that in all that time the project can move forward and survive.

Nevertheless, at the very least, the path taken after the founders’ spill seems much better than the one that led to the implosion in 2022.

Born in 1975, Marco has been the first to talk about Bitcoin on YouTube in Italy. He founded ilBitcoin.news and the Facebook group” Bitcoin Italia (open and without scam) “.

Alessia Pannone – 3 Sep 2023

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source







