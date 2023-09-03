Polygon (MATIC) Sees Dip In Value, and Investors Turn to Presale … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
The Web3 space is home to many projects. Out of them, Polygon (MATIC) initially managed to grab a lot of attention.
However, the recent performance of the altcoin has left many investors wondering how they can diversify their holdings. The fact of the Web3 space is that most altcoins are volatile, and as such, they can either increase or decrease in value quickly. Those who want to get the most out of the industry turn their attention to projects that are in their presale period. Out of them, Yachtify has stood out the most.
Yachtify will be one of the latest blockchain-based projects to grab the attention of numerous investors and traders, as it will provide them with new ways through which they can get returns passively from their investments. Yachtify will be a platform on which anyone can make investments in the yacht and boat asset class and benefit from their long-term sale and lease potential.
The owners of these yachts or boats can list them with a minimum of a 25% share as a means of raising funds. All of the boats or yachts are also publicly listed on national and international databases, which are then stored in secure ports on a global scale. The Yachtify platform will create non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that are then fractionalized. This means that ecosystem participants will be able to buy a percentage of each yacht or boat on top of the platform.
These boats and yachts can then get rented out or generate income. If an investor owns 50% of a boat, they can get 50% of the earnings it makes, aside from the Yachtify fees.
On May 5, 2023, Polygon (MATIC) announced on Twitter that Decentralized Finance (DeFi) on the Polygon zkEVM has been growing.
Some of the most fundamental governance proposals to deploy on top of the Polygon zkEVM have passed at Balancer Labs, Uniswap Labs, and HopProtocol.
Despite the massive growth of the Polygon (MATIC) ecosystem, its value has declined.
On May 7, 2023, Polygon (MATIC) traded at $0.978143. Within the last 30 days, the value of the Polygon (MATIC) cryptocurrency declined by 12.3%, and in the previous two weeks alone, it saw a decrease of 4.9%.
With the recent dip in the value of the Polygon (MATIC) cryptocurrency, it is clear why investors and traders have begun to diversify their holdings.
The Yachtify platform represents a new way through which investors and traders can generate passive income. Moreover, throughout the presale period, the YCHT token trades at just $0.10. Analysts predict that its value can jump by 4,000% in the upcoming months, and SolidProof has already audited the platform. As such, this project represents a solid opportunity for investors and trades to get into the early stages of a project that can become a dominant force in the Web3 space.
Website: https://yachtify.market/
Presale: https://buy.yachtify.market/login
Twitter: https://twitter.com/yachtify_market
Telegram: https://t.me/yachtify
