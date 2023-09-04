Kava Becomes the Latest Blockchain to Host USDT – CryptoPotato









Kava joined the likes of Ethereum, NEAR Protocol, Polygon, and others to add support for USDT.

Tether – the company behind the largest stablecoin – announced the launch of USDT on Kava (a layer 1 proof-of-stake blockchain network).

Following the latest development, the token is now live on over a dozen networks, including Ethereum, NEAR Protocol, Solana, Tron, Algorand, and more.

“The Kava network is a unique and widely followed blockchain with a robust track record of four years with zero security issues, which is essential to protecting USDT users. Together, we aim to reshape the future of decentralized finance, fostering a robust and inclusive ecosystem that benefits users worldwide,” the exec added.

