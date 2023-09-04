Latest Windows 11 Beta build (KB5027305) brings new easy toggle between Wi-Fi and cellular – Neowin

Today, Microsoft has released builds 22621.1830 and Build 22631.1835 (KB5027305) to the Beta Channel for Windows 11 Insiders. The company writes in its blog post:
Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.1830 and Build 22631.1835 (KB5027305) to the Beta Channel.
The new build makes it easier to switch to cellular mode when the Wi-Fi connection is poor. It also adds new natural voices in Chinese and Spanish. The full changelog is given below:
Narrator natural voices in Chinese & Spanish (Spain and Mexico)
We are introducing new natural voices in Chinese and Spanish (Spain and Mexico) that allow Narrator users to comfortably browse the web, read, and write mail, and do more. Natural Narrator voices use modern, on-device text to speech and once downloaded are supported without an internet connection.
To use one of the natural voices, add it to your PC by following these steps:
Note: If your display language is not set to Chinese or Spanish, then in step 3 you will first need to select “Choose a different language” and select the appropriate language followed by the specific voice.
FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (Win + F) under Accessibility > Narrator.
Changes and Improvements in Build 22631.1835
[Settings]
Find the official blog post here.
