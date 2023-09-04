Why Roku Stock Has Already Surged 87% This Year – The Motley Fool









Shares of streaming TV platform company Roku (ROKU 0.64%) have had a great year, crushing both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite. The stock rose 57.1% during the first half of the year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. But a big boost in July has taken the stock’s total return in 2023 to more than 87% as of this writing.

The stock has benefited from a number of factors, including strong momentum in tech stocks overall, a rebound in the stock after a huge sell-off last year, the launch of Roku-branded TVs, and a series of important advertising partnerships.

Capturing the market’s hype for tech stocks, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has risen a total of 33% this year, easily beating the S&P 500’s 16.5% gain during this same period. This lift in tech stocks has undoubtedly been a tailwind for Roku’s shares.

But before investors applaud Roku’s gains in 2023, they should note that the stock fell 82% in 2022. Indeed, because of the stock’s sharp decline last year, shares are still down 11% over the last 12 months and 67% since the start of 2022. Much of the stock’s rise this year, therefore, simply represents some rebounding in the share price.

But there are some company-specific catalysts behind the stock’s recent run-up. Just this week, Roku announced an important technology partnership with adtech business FreeWheel and the option to purchase products on TV using Shopify e-commerce technology.

This news comes on top of a slew of announcements from Roku throughout 2023, with the company kicking off the year by announcing the first-ever Roku-branded TV. Investors are likely betting a Roku-branded TV can further entrench the company as the leading streaming TV operating system in the U.S. and Canada.

Roku Executive Advisor Steve Louden said in a recent meeting with analysts that, with the help of its recently launched Roku-branded TV, total smart TVs with Roku built in represented 43% of TVs sold during the first quarter — a record-high market share for the company.

Despite the growth stock‘s soaring price, management warned investors in its first-quarter letter to shareholders that it expects “macro uncertainties to persist throughout 2023.” With consumers pressured by inflation and fearing a potential recession, Roku contends that advertiser budgets could be constrained throughout the year.

While Roku didn’t provide full-year revenue guidance, it said it expected second-quarter revenue to be $770 million. This would be up only slightly from the $764 million in revenue in the second quarter of 2022.

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

