Live coverage: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket from … – Spaceflight Now









Watch a replay of our live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket with the ViaSat 3 Americas broadband satellite. Text updates will appear automatically below; there is no need to reload the page. Follow us on Twitter.





Another Chinese Gaofen Earth-imaging satellite launched Sunday aboard a Long March 2D rocket, riding to space with a pair of experimental rideshare payloads for the Chinese military.

Japan’s 35th H-2A rocket blasted off Saturday from the Tanegashima Space Center, flying into orbit in its most powerful configuration with a geostationary navigation satellite.

Dave Scott, Jim Irwin and Al Worden left for the Moon today in 1971 aboard Apollo 15 bound for Hadley rille with the first Lunar Roving Vehicle.

