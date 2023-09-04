Windows 11's Moment 1 update is now available for download – Neowin























































































In addition to Windows 10 2022 Update, the next update for the old operating system, Microsoft has started rolling out the previously promised batch of new features for Windows 11. The update, aka “Moment 1,” is now available for all eligible systems running Windows 11 2022 Update. You can check out what is new in the latest feature update for Windows 11 in the official video from Microsoft.

This is the same update that has been rolling out via the Windows Insider Channels, so the changelog is well known by now, considering this update has been in preview since July.

Microsoft is now working on another batch of improvements for its operating system. The company recently announced a native screen recorder, iCloud integration in the Photos app, and several Apple services coming soon to Windows 11.

You can view the full announcement on the Windows Experience Blog right here.

















