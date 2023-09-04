Best Buy just dropped the price on the new Google Pixel Watch – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Kaylyn McKenna, Carolin Lehmann
The Google Pixel Watch features a round body with customizable watch faces and tons of band options. It offers an all-day battery life, with up to 24 hours on a single charge. The watch includes the Google Home App to adjust your thermostat or connect to your smart-home devices. You can play music, track fitness activity and receive notifications from a connected phone.
The Google Pixel Watch is the first Android smartwatch to include integrated Fitbit features. The watch’s health functions include heart-rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep tracking and more. Google advised that fall detection will be available in 2023. It comes in black, silver and gold.
And perhaps best of all, it’s $50 off right here.
Google Pixel Watch, $300 (reduced from $350)
Check out these Best Buy Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on must-have home and personal tech right now.
This Samsung Chromebook with a 15.6-inch full HD screen features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
15.6″ Samsung Chromebook 4, $249 (reduced from $349)
It’s a fact — team games are easier to play and win when you can communicate with fellow players. Any gaming headset can do that, but the Hyper X Cloud Alpha headset features quality audio, in-line audio controls, a noise-canceling mic and comfortable memory foam earpads.
Hyper X Cloud Alpha gaming headset, $55 (reduced from $100)
Immerse yourself in your computer screen with this 24″ Samsung curved monitor. This 4.7-star-rated montior features a 4 ms response time, 1920 x 1080 FHD resolution, and a 178-degree viewing angle.
Writes one Best Buy reviewer: “I wasn’t sure how I was going to like the curved monitor but let me tell you, it’s AWESOME! Now I want all of my monitors to be curved. The picture is crisp/sharp/clear, the colors are vivid and bright. Excellent color!”
24″ Samsung curved FHD monitor, $120 (reduced from $200)
The Roomba i7+, one of the more advanced robot vacuum models you can buy, this model features a three-stage cleaning system with powerful suction that’s great at picking up pet hair. It’s smart enough to learn the layout of your home and clean in neat rows, while staying out of areas you don’t want it to go.
This CBS Essentials reader-favorite vacuum is low maintenance, too: The included cleaning base requires emptying once every 60 days.
iRobot Roomba i7+, $500 (reduced from $900)
What sets this KitchenAid stand mixer apart is its bowl-lift design. The bowl is held by two arms, providing sturdy support when mixing heavy ingredients or large batches. The device has 10 speed settings and includes the following accessories: power-knead spiral dough hook, flat beater and stainless-steel wire whip.
Right now, you can score a good deal on this most-wanted holiday item. The KitchenAid stand mixer is currently $200 off as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.
KitchenAid Professional 5 stand mixer, $250 (reduced from $450)
This Ninja kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja’s total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.
The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade, and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to 2 pounds of dough in 30 seconds.
Ninja Mega kitchen system, $100 (regularly $200)
The Hydrow rowing machine features an adjustable 22-inch HD screen, an aluminum and steel frame and a customizable footbed. The Hydrow Rower fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.
Learn more about the Hydrow rower, here.
Hydrow Rower, $1,995 (regularly $2,495)
Hydrow Rower + 1 year Hydrow subscription, $2,451 (regularly $2,951)
The Tempo starter and expanded accessory pack is available at Best Buy.
It includes the free-standing Tempo Studio with a 42-inch HD touchscreen display, plus a 25-pound stainless steel and chrome Olympic-grade barbell, two extra collars, a wireless heart-rate monitor and charger and a high-density recovery roller.
The smart home gym is on sale at Best Buy for $950 off ahead of Black Friday.
Tempo smart gym starter and expanded accessory pack, $1,800 (regularly $2,750)
A Tempo membership is required to access training and classes. One Tempo membership includes six accounts.
Tempo membership, $39 per month
This portable projector was recently named one of Oprah’s favorite things — now you can get it for $200 off during Best Buy’s Black Friday sale. A gift for the whole family, this Samsung projector brings movie night to any room.
“Point this smart projector onto any wall to turn it into a big screen. You can use your favorite streaming apps from it, and it’s got powerful speakers, just like a movie theater,” says Oprah.
Samsung The Freestyle projector, $600 (reduced from $800)
The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the latest model in the lineup and another great gift option. It is the first Microsoft Surface device built on the Intel Evo platform with a core i7 processor, providing improved graphics, performance and battery life. Score this 2-in-1 device on sale now at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday.
13″ Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Intel core i7), $1,000 (reduced from $1,600)
You can also save $400 on the Intel Core i5 model right now.
13″ Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Intel core I5), $700 (reduced from $1,100)
Samsung’s highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, are an excellent gift for fitness enthusiasts or music lovers. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $100 (reduced from $150)
This 55-inch smart TV from Sony is on sale now at Best Buy. The OLED 4K TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker.
This smart TV comes with access to Google TV and works with most voice assistants.
55″ Sony Bravia XR 4K OLED smart TV, $1,000 (reduced from $1,900)
This Samsung smart TV features a crystal UHD with 4K resolution and advanced color accuracy. It is compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay.
This is a great affordable option if you want a high-quality smart TV at a decent price — and it’s even more affordable right now thanks to Best Buy’s Black Friday sale.
58″ Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV, $360 (reduced from $450)
Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it’s also great for athletes. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.
The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.
Theragun Pro, $450 (reduced from $600)
You can save another $150 by going with the 4.5-star-rated Theragun Elite.
Theragun Elite, $299 (reduced from $400)
This limited-edition holiday bundle is only available at Best Buy. The bundle includes an Xbox Series S console along with a 3 month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a Lovesac SuperSac and a limited-edition Xbox Lovesac cover. The Lovesac SuperSac is a popular beanbag chair designed for cloud-like comfort. This is the perfect cozy gift for the gamer in your life. Though you might want to jump on this deal soon, as the bundle is only available for a limited time while supplies last.
Lovesac Xbox bundle, $1,350 (reduced from $1,800)
Like other smart thermostats, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is an energy saver. When you’re out of the house, the thermostat turns itself down. And like its competitors, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat can be controlled remotely via an app.
Unlike some other smart thermostats, and even unlike some other Google Nest devices, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat doesn’t just process the numbers you feed it every day; it uses them to please you. If you allow it, the thermostat will, say, warm the house to 69 degrees by 7 a.m. because it knows you like the house that way when you wake up.
The battery-powered Google Nest Learning Thermostat is said to be compatible with 95% of home heating and air-conditioning systems.
You can get the Google Nest Learning Thermostat on sale at Amazon for $199, a 20% markdown from list price. The thermostat is available in a variety of colors, including brass and stainless steel.
Google Nest Learning Thermostat, $180 (reduced from $249)
The Meta Quest 2 is a virtual reality headset that lets you explore the Metaverse and get inside your favorite games. This was a super popular holiday gift last year and is sure to be at the top of plenty of Christmas lists this year as well. This bundle comes with the Meta Quest 2 headset and a Resident Evil 4 game download.
Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset, $350 (reduced from $400)
The Sony Alpha a7 III is a great premium option for current or aspiring photographers or content creators. It is a full-frame camera. Many photographers prefer full-frame cameras because they offer more flexibility in terms of the depth of the shot, and they can capture sharper images and video. For video, the Sony Alpha a7 III records in 4K for the highest quality video.
Sony Alpha a7 III mirrorless camera, $1,900 (reduced from $2,200)
Each dumbbell in this Bowflex SelectTech set can be adjusted from 5 pounds up to 52.5 pounds in 2.5 pound increments, all with the turn of a dial. This one set can replace an entire (heavy!) set of thirty standard dumbbells. They’re rated 4.8 stars at Best Buy.
Says one Best Buy reviewer: “Quality product, packaged well and easy to assemble and operate. Just follow the directions thoroughly. I highly recommend the stand designed for these.”
Right now at Best Buy, you can get just the adjustable dumbbells for $350 (save $80), or get a dumbbell package that includes a stand with media rack for $480 (save $130).
Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbells, $350 (reduced from $430)
Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells with stand, $480 (reduced from $610)
Did you know that Best Buy is a good place to shop for toys, too? Best Buy is offering 25% off the Mario Kart Circuit Slam Hot Wheels set, plus plenty other Mattel toys this week. Tap the button below to see everything that’s on sale.
Save 25% on Mattel toys at Best Buy
These over-the-ear headphones promise up to 50 hours of battery life and feature noise-canceling and ambient-aware technology. Phone calls and virtual assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant can be managed with the buttons on the ear-cup.
JBL live 660NC wireless noise-canceling headphones, $100 (regularly $200)
Here are some of our picks for the best deals at Amazon’s Black Friday sale.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone’s camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)
Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.
The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors; new watch band options are available via Nike and Hermes.
Note: Prices may vary by color.
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm), $349
Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $379
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple’s iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It offers up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $299 (reduced from $329)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple’s protection plan, Apple Care+.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $368 (reduced from $398)
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Available in five colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $519 (reduced from $599)
The 256 GB iPad Air 5 is also available in five colors; prices vary. The best deal we saw was for the space gray model (pictured) with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $669 (reduced from $749)
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple’s external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $399 (reduced from $499)
Amazon has a wider range of inventory — and a good deal — on the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage. Choose from four colors.
Apple iPad Mini 6 with celluar connectivity (64 GB), $589 (reduced from $649)
This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces. Plus, its low price during the Amazon sale makes its a great gift idea for the holiday.
The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you’ve brewed your cup.
Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $50 (regularly $100)
Amazon’s in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote, and supports Dolby Atmos Audio.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)
