Dogecoin Price Forecast: This is what could happen after DOGE’s 30% rally – FXStreet









Lockridge Okoth

FXStreet Follow Following

Dogecoin price (DOGE) exploded on April 3 after Twitter CEO Elon Musk updated the company’s logo to a Shiba Inu dog. However, it appears the hype is fading as DOGE is now flashing red on the 1-day timeframe This could be the beginning of a stark retracement similar to what was observed in January and November 2022, when skyrocketing social mentions catapulted the altcoin to unexpected highs.

Dogecoin price shows a bearish inclination after recording a high of $0.105 on April 3 when Musk changed the Twitter logo from a bird to a Shiba Inu dog. The change increased chatter around DOGE, triggering a pattern seen in January 2022, when Musk said, “Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin,” and in November 2022, when he hinted at DOGE becoming the official cryptocurrency of Twitter.

However, Dogecoin price has flashed red for two consecutive days, April 4th and 5th, suggesting the beginning of a downtrend. Presumably, this is the aftermath of exhausted buyer momentum. A glance at the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that DOGE was overbought on April 3, explaining the ongoing pullback, evidenced by the RSI tipping downwards after a rejection at 71. Notably, bears tend to take advantage of the laxity whenever buying pressure eases.

If bearish momentum increases, the Dogecoin price could plunge toward the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.082. Below this level, DOGE could tag the support confluence between the horizontal line and the 100-day EMA at $0.080. A daily candlestick close below the latter would solidify the downtrend.

If profit-taking continues below $0.080, the Dogecoin price could lose the ground covered in the recent rally by tagging the 50-day EMA at $0.079. In the dire case, the dog-themed coin could plunge lower to reach the $0.064 swing low before a potential bounce. The move would denote a 30% decline from the current price of $0.093.



DOGE/USDT 1-day chart

Conversely, if buying pressure increases, possibly because of the alt season narrative, the Dogecoin price could rise, shattering the immediate resistance level at $0.097. A decisive flip of this roadblock into support would invalidate the bearish thesis, given that this level has been a multi-month barricade to prevent more upside for DOGE investors.

In highly bullish cases, the Dogecoin price could extend higher to confront the $0.111 resistance level, reclaiming the December 5 high.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Join Telegram

Join Telegram

BitBrowser recently indicated that its server’s cached data had been compromised, with the bad actor making away with a “significant amount of cryptocurrency assets.” Cryptocurrency tracking and compliance platform MisTrack collaborated with the crypto community to identify and tabulate all addresses related to the exploiter.

The US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) is still on with its legal tussle against Ripple and Coinbase, with neither parties willing to bend. As the aggressor, the SEC enforcement by action grip continues to tighten, causing market observers to kill any hopes of a settlement.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has been on a downtrend since late August, recording lower lows as the bears took the driver’s seat. However, with the advent of the ShibaFest, tables could soon turn in favor of the bulls as the meme coin navigates the current inflection point.

MakerDAO CEO Rune Christensen recently praised the Solana blockchain's codebase in a public post. He cited three reasons why he believes the Solana codebase would be the ideal destination for NewChain.

Bitcoin price undid Grayscale gains after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to postpone its spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) decision on eight applications. BTC slid from $28,000 down to $26,000, where it currently trades.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source







