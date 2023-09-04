Sony Xperia 1 V: New schematic leak reveals different dimensions … – Notebookcheck.net

Weibo leaker ZACKBUKS claims to have obtained a schematic of the Xperia 1 V, Sony’s next flagship smartphone. Embedded below, the schematic conflicts dimensions shared by @OnLeaks in February. To recap, the reliable leaker claimed that the Xperia 1 V would measure 161.0 x 69.3 x 8.5 mm, which would be a departure from the last three Xperia 1 models.
Specifically, while the Xperia 1 measures 167 x 72 x 8.2 mm, all subsequent Xperia 1 models, Xperia 1 IV included, have measured 165 x 71 x 8.2 mm. Weights have varied between generations, although only by less than 5 g between the Xperia 1 II and the Xperia 1 IV. As such, @OnLeaks’ leaked dimensions suggested that Sony had overhauled the design of its premier smartphone, with a shorter, narrower and thicker chassis.
According to ZACKBUKS, the leaker has received incorrect information. Instead, the Xperia 1 V is said to measure 164.68 x 70.89 x 8.54 mm, or 165 x 71 x 8.5 mm when rounded. If this is accurate, then the Xperia 1 V will be slightly thicker than its predecessors but just as tall and as wide. The Xperia 1 V is expected to debut in mid-May, but a full release may not occur until the summer in some markets.
ZACKBUKS via Sumahodigest
